The Governor of Kano State, Abba Yusuf, has ordered the arrest of the deposed Emir of Kano, Aminu Ado-Bayero, who reportedly returned to Kano early Saturday.
Mr Ado-Bayero was dethroned alongside the emirs of Karaye, Rano Bichi and Gaya whose emirates have been scrapped.
The governor’s spokesperson, Sanusi Bature, said the deposed emir was smuggled back to Kano allegedly to cause mayhem as the reinstated Emir Lamido Sanusi retook the palace.
“The former Emir was smuggled into Kano city last night in an attempt to forcefully return to the palace two days after being deposed by the Governor.
“The new Emir, Sanusi Lamido Sanusi, arrived at the (Emir’s) palace in the company of the Governor, the Deputy Governor, the Speaker of the State Assembly, and other top government functionaries at about 1:00 a.m. on Saturday, 25th May 2024.
“As the Chief Security Officer of the state, His Excellency, the Executive Governor of Kano State, Alhaji Abba Kabir Yusuf, has directed the Commissioner of Police to arrest the deposed Emir with immediate effect for disturbing public peace and attempting to destroy the relative peace the state enjoys.”
Mr Bayero, who was not in Kano at the time of his dethronement, was said to have arrived at Malam Aminu Kano International Airport Saturday morning where he observed the Muslim morning prayer amidst hundreds of sympathisers.
The sympathisers were singing that he remained the original emir of Kano as he committed no offence to warrant his removal.
This is an ongoing development and more stories will follow.
