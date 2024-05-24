The Federal High Court, Lagos Division, has ordered a temporary forfeiture of $4,719,054 million and N830,875,611 million traced to a former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele.

The judge, Yellim Bogoro, made the forfeiture order on Thursday after the EFCC filed an ex-parte request to seize the assets.

An ex-parte application refers to proceedings brought before a court on behalf of an interested party without notice to an adverse party in a suit. It is entertained in the absence of the opposing party.

In granting the ex-parte motion Mr Bogoro, after he had taken submission of the EFCC’s counsel, Bilkisu Buhari and C.C. Chinenye, held, “I have listened to the submission of the applicant’s counsel and also perused the motion just moved, together with the affidavit in support.”

“I find merit in the application and same hereby granted as prayed.”

Mr Bogoro ordered the anti-graft agency to “publish this order in any daily newspapers circulating all over the federation for anybody who is interested, to show cause why the final order of forfeiture should not be made.”

The forfeited funds to the federal government in the interim were said to be warehoused in some banks operated by Omoile Anita Joy who is on the run; Deep Blue Energy Service Limited; Exactquote Bureau De Change Ltd; Lipam Investment Services Limited; Tatler Services Limited; Rosajul Global Resources Ltd and TIL Communication Nigeria Ltd.

The suit was adjourned until 2 July for the hearing of the application for final forfeiture of the properties.

Mr Emefiele, who faces multiple corruption charges in Lagos and Abuja, may also lose several assets that have been linked to him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Mr Emefiele’s properties forfeited to the federal government include; 94 Units of 11 Storey building under Construction at 2, Otunba Elegushi 2nd Avenue (Formerly Club) Road, iKoyi, Lagos; AM Plaza, 11 Story Office Space, situated on 1E, Otunba Adedoyin Crescent, Lekki Peninsula Scheme 1, Lagos; and Imore Industrial Park 1, Esa Street, Imoore Land purchased with (Deep Bive Industrial Town, Oriade LCDA, Amuwo Odofin LGA, Lagos.

Others are Mitrewood and Tatler Warehouse (Furniture Plant at Bogije) near Elemoro Lagos, Owolomi Village, ibeju-Lekki LGA, Lagos and 2 properties purchased from Chevron Nigeria, Closed PFA Fund, Block B.Lot.Twin Completed Property Lakes Estate. Lekki, Lagos.

One plot measuring 1,038.069 sqm, at Lekki Foreshore Estate Scheme, Block A, Plot 4, Foreshore Estate, Eti-Osa, LGA; Estate located at 100, Cottonwood Coppel Texas Drive, Coppel, Texas, Owned by Lipam investment Services; a Land at 1, Bunmi Owulude Street, (Maruwa), Lekki Phase 1, Lagos and a Property Situate on 8, Bayo Kuku Road, lkoyi Lagos are also among the properties the former CBN governor will forfeit.

EFCC’s application seeking forfeiture of the assets was based on Section 17 of the Advance Fee Fraud and Other Fraud Related Offence Act. 14 2006, Section 44(2)(b) of the Constitution and under the inherent jurisdiction of the court.

The commission urged the court for “an Interim Order forfeiting to the Federal Government of Nigeria the funds warehoused in the accounts particularized in Schedule ‘A’ which funds are reasonably suspected to be proceeds of unlawful activities.

“An Interim order forfeiting to the Federal Government of Nigeria Properties provided in 2nd Schedule ‘B’ which are proceeds of unlawful activities.

“An Order directing the publication in any National Newspaper, the interim order under reliefs 1-2 above, for anyone who is interested in the properties and funds sought to be forfeited to appear before this Honourable Court to show cause within 14 days why the final order of forfeiture of the said properties and funds should not be made in favour of the Federal Government of Nigeria.”

Since Mr Emefiele was relieved of his job in July 2023 by President Bola Tinubu, he has shuttled between Lagos and Abuja attending court proceedings in multiple fraud suits against him.

