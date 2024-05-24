An Emeritus Professor of English and former Vice-Chancellor of the University of Ibadan (UI), Ayo Banjo, is dead at the age of 90.

This was confirmed to PREMIUM TIMES by the immediate past vice-chancellor of the university and a mentee of the deceased, Idowu Olayinka, a professor of geology.

Mr Olayinka said he first saw the news on the group page of the Chapel of Resurrection- where Mr Banjo worshipped.

“I later found out from the Dean of the Faculty of Arts, and he confirmed it,” Mr Olayinka told our reporter in a telephone interview.

The former vice-chancellor later shared his tribute to the deceased with the newspaper.

Meanwhile, the spokesperson for the university, Joke Akinpelu, said she was yet to confirm the development and promised to revert as soon as she was officially informed.

She was, however, yet to revert to the newspaper as of the time of filing this report.

About Banjo’s death

It is still unclear the circumstances that led to the death of the deceased, but multiple sources confirmed to this newspaper that the aged scholar had been weak and unable to attend public events for months.

Mr Banjo, who has served within Nigeria’s education sector in various capacities, marked his 90th birthday on 2 May.

Since his service to the University of Ibadan, first as acting vice-chancellor between November 1983 and November 1984 and as substantive vice-chancellor between December 1984 and November 1991, his last public office was as the Chairman of the Governing Council of the National Universities Commission (NUC).

He also served as the governing council chairman of some universities, including the University of Port Harcourt, Rivers State, and Ajayi Crowther University, Oyo, among others.

Tribute

In his tribute to the deceased, UI’s immediate past Vice-Chancellor, Olayinka Idowu, described Mr Banjo as “an icon and an eminent citizen of the world.”

Titled: “Adieu Professor Ayo Banjo, 1934 to 2024,” Mr Olayinka, who described himself as a mentee of the deceased, said the death of Mr Banjo had marked the end of an era.

He wrote: “I have just learned of the transition of Professor Emeritus Ladipo Ayo Banjo, the longest serving Vice-Chancellor of the University of Ibadan (1984 to 1991). This is very sad news, even at a ripe old age of 90 years—the end of a most glorious era. Rest in perfect peace, Baba. You will be sorely missed by all of us who knew you.

“Heartfelt condolences to his entire family and to all of us, his mentees and academic children. We valued your wise counsel at all times. You were highly approachable. An icon. An eminent citizen of the world. The gift of UI to humanity.

“It hurts very deeply to start referring to you in the past tense. Nonetheless, we thank God for your life of selfless service and worthwhile legacies. Good night, Sir.”

