Nigeria’s Ademola Lookman etched his name into European football history on Wednesday night, becoming the first player ever to score a hat-trick in a Europa League final.

The Nigerian forward’s phenomenal performance propelled Atalanta to a resounding 3-0 win over Bayern Leverkusen, securing their first major trophy in 61 years.

Atalanta, under the leadership of manager Gian Piero Gasperini, have never lifted a major trophy.

The recent heartbreak of a 1-0 defeat to Juventus in the Coppa Italia final only intensified their hunger for this European glory.

Their opponents, Bayer Leverkusen, arrived in Dublin boasting an unbeaten record in all competitions this season, having already clinched the Bundesliga title under the guidance of Xabi Alonso.

Lookman ignited the flames of victory early in the thrilling encounter that unfolded in Dublin. The Nigerian striker put Atalanta ahead with a well-taken goal in the 12th minute.

The crucial strike set the tone for a dominant display by the Italian team.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. PREMIUM TIMES delivers fact-based journalism for Nigerians, by Nigerians — and our community of supporters, the readers who donate, make our work possible. Help us bring you and millions of others in-depth, meticulously researched news and information. It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall. Will you support our newsroom with a modest donation to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news? YES, I’LL DONATE TODAY x Do this later

Lookman was not done there. He doubled Atalanta’s lead in the 26th minute with a moment of individual brilliance.

He weaved through the Leverkusen defence, leaving Granit Xhaka bewildered with a nutmeg, before unleashing an unstoppable shot into the far corner.

The Nigerian completed his hat-trick in the 75th minute, capping off a sensational performance.

A perfectly weighted pass from Gianluca Scamacca found Lookman, who skillfully manoeuvred past Edmond Tapsoba with a stepover before unleashing a powerful left-footed strike into the top corner from a difficult angle.

Atalanta’s relentless attacking force proved too much to handle for Leverkusen. Despite their impressive unbeaten run, the German side found themselves outplayed and overwhelmed.

This historic victory not only delivers Atalanta their long-awaited silverware but also makes them the first Italian team to ever win the Europa League.

Lookman’s heroics also add him to the prestigious list of Nigerians who have conquered this European competition. He joins the ranks of Chidi Odiah (CSKA Moscow, 2004/05), Taribo West (Inter Milan, 1997/98), John Obi Mikel and Victor Moses (both with Chelsea, 2012/13), and Samuel Chukwueze (Villarreal, 2020/21).

Having lost in two finals this year, the AFCON final and Coppa Italia, Lookman will be happy to end the season in the best possible way.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

