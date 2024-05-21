The governor of Kebbi State, Nasir Idris, mobilises the military for surveillance operations with N500 million monthly.

The Senator representing Kebbi South Senatorial District, Garba Maidoki, disclosed this during the plenary on Tuesday.

Mr Maidoki, a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), made the remarks while contributing to a motion sponsored by Isah Jibrin (APC, Kogi East) on the need to rehabilitate communities ravaged by gunmen in Omala Local Government Area of Kogi State.

“My governor was telling us that every month, he spends N500 million on the Nigerian Army. Where is the money?,” the Kebbi senator queried.

The Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, asked if the senator had evidence showing that the Nigerian Army used to receive the money as claimed.

Mr Maidoki responded by saying that he is relying on what the governor of Kebbi State told him.

“Well, that was what he said. I am quoting the governor of Kebbi State” he added.

He, however, cautioned the military from relying solely on the finances of the state governors before mobilising troops for operation.

“I think if the Nigerian Army relies on the governors to give them money to mobilise for operation, I think, in this country, we are not making any headway”.

Lives under threat

Mr Maidoki also told the Senate that despite the monthly package paid to the Nigerian Army, many of the communities are still under siege by terrorists and the lives of the residents are threatened.

“Distinguished senator, my people from my senatorial district came to me during Sallah. Our lives are under threat. As a senator representing them, I told them to go and see the governor. They made a convoy and went to see the governor. Unfortunately, the governor was not on seat. They went back.

“A week later, they were attacked and 20 of them were killed and then we rushed to go and condole them,” he narrated.

Military base

The senator noted that three communities prone to attack have been identified in his senatorial district but the military is not doing enough to stop the attacks despite the money allegedly given to them monthly.

“We agreed with the Nigeria security when we were here that certain places that are prone to attacks, they will establish front bases there. In my senatorial districts, they have identified three, they set up one. That one alone has reduced our banditry by more than 80 per cent.

“The remaining two, as I am talking to you, they have not established it and if we appropriate money to the Nigerian Army and they are telling us they cannot set up a base until the governor gives them money, I think we have a problem,” Mr Maidoki said.

