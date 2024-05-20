The Chief Justice of Nigeria, Olukayode Ariwoola, has said Nigerians would suffer the consequences if judges are deprived of good salaries, allowances and official benefits.

Mr Ariwoola stated this on Monday at a public hearing on the plan to increase the salaries and allowances of judicial officers in the country.

The hearing was organised by the Senate Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights, and Legal Matters.

Mr Ariwoola was represented at the hearing by the Chief Judge of Borno, Kashim Zannah.

In his address, the CJN specifically said the demand for a review of judicial officer’s salaries was in the interest of Nigerians.

“When judges are well compensated, yes, they do their best. But actually, as clearly demonstrated, the real interest that is being looked at is the interest of these citizens because they will be the ones who suffer the consequences of a deprived judiciary,” he said.

Mr Ariwoola likened the situation of judges in the country to a patient in a critical condition and need of urgent medical attention.

“Distinguished senators, in a nutshell, what we are saying is this. The situation of judges across Nigeria is like one in a critical condition in the ICU. The beam, the schedule to the beam would stabilise the patient. The one captain in the appropriation door would have him moved from the ICU to the general ward.

“When a patient is in that condition, you don’t start physiotherapy at the ICU. You make sure he is stabilised, move to the general ward, gain some strength, and then you now look at physiotherapy and all other therapists. And that is the nutshell of our presentation that distinguishes senators as we have already exhibited.

“Do move quickly, move the patient out of the ICU to the general ward and then we will come. But for now, let us stabilise the patient, move him out of ICU and then we can talk about the rest later,” the CJN described.

The CJN, thereafter, commended the Senate committee for organising the hearing.

“Mr Chairman, the National Judicial Council reiterates its appreciation and gratitude to you and your committee for your tireless effort at removing all obstacles in the work of Nigerian citizens for justice.”

Judges are enduring pain

Mr Ariwoola also disclosed that many judges in the country are enduring severe pain as a result of the underpaid system.

“And there are gaps, more gaps too, which we refrain from raising now in order to allow for the expeditious grant of the above prayer. Because judges across the length and breadth of Nigeria are expectantly enduring the pain on a daily basis and it is not wise to deal.”

He said the last review of judges’ salaries was in 2007, about 17 years ago.

“The salaries were last reviewed in the year 2007. It has been 17 years earning the same amount despite the tumultuous depreciation in purchasing power. While other sectors have theirs renewed several times over the period, Judicial officers have been in silence,” he said.

Mr Ariwoola, therefore, urged the lawmakers to pass the bill seeking an increment of judicial officers’ salaries in order to strengthen the Nigerian judiciary system.

In his remarks, the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi, explained that the struggle to increase judicial officers’ salaries commenced during the last administration but failed to get approval.

Mr Fagbemi, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), said he recommended the 300 per cent increase to the Bola Tinubu administration upon which the president subsequently approved for the judicial officers.

“I recommended the NJC proposal for the president’s consideration on 19th October 2023. On 20th October 2023, the president granted an unprecedented approval of a 300% increment in the remuneration of judicial officers.

“Consequently, the president directed RMAFC to review its previous May 2023 recommendation to reflect the NJC proposal.

“This culminated in the present Executive Bill that was forwarded to the National Assembly in furtherance of a cardinal part of the president’s Renewed Hope for a Better Nigeria which is deepening judicial reforms to promote sustainable socio-economic growth,” he said.

Mr Fagbemi urged the senate to consider approval of the bill.

Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister for the Economy, Wale Edun, praised the National Assembly for considering the bill.

Mr Edun called for its swift passage to the benefit of the judiciary in particular and Nigerians in general.

