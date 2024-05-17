The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, says he is not distracted by the political crisis in Rivers State, saying he remains focused on his duty as minister.

Mr Wike, a former governor of the state, said this on Friday during the final inspection of ongoing projects slated for inauguration by President Bola Tinubu in the coming weeks.

The minister has been at loggerheads with the Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, who he helped to power last year.

During the week, five commissioners loyal to Mr Wike quitted the Fubara administration, bringing to eight Mr Wike’s loyalists that have recently resigned from the cabinet.

The court had earlier barred the 25 members of the state assembly loyal to the minister from parading themselves as lawmakers for defecting from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Both Messrs Wike and Fubara are PDP members.

The minister told journalists that if he had not remained focused, he would not record any achievement in the FCT.

“I am not distracted. If I were, you wouldn’t see this level of performance here. I am focused on my work as minister of the FCT, and work is progressing well. I don’t even think about the situation in Rivers State,” he stated.

Tinubu to inaugurate projects

Mr Wike also announced that President Bola Tinubu has approved a nine-day period, designated as FCT Week, for the inauguration of completed projects in the nation’s capital.

He said the FCT Week would commence on 27 May with the launch of the commercial operation of the Abuja Rail Mass Transit.

“By the President’s approval, we believe that from 27 May, we shall commence the inauguration of various projects. The president is also expected to flag off the commercial operation of the Abuja Metro line on the same day,” he said.

Among the projects to be inaugurated during FCT Week are the official residence of the Vice President, the Outer Southern Expressway (OSEX) from the Villa Roundabout to Ring Road 1, which includes four interchanges, as well as the B6 and B12 Circle Road.

Mr Wike expressed satisfaction with the completion levels of the projects and commended the contractors for fulfilling their commitment to the project timelines.

He also said the FCT Administration has provided adequate funding and that the projects are ready for inauguration.

Regarding streetlights in the FCT, Mr Wike noted that testing is underway in areas where projects are ongoing.

He assured that the streetlights would become operational once the projects are completed.

“As I speak, work is progressing on the streetlights. In most of the ongoing projects, the lights are not yet operational. However, we believe that before the commissioning, most of the lights will be on,” he said.

