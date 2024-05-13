The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 election, Atiku Abubakar, and his Labour Party (LP) counterpart, Peter Obi, met privately in Abuja on Monday.

Atiku, a former vice president of Nigeria, posted photos of himself with Mr Obi during the meeting on his X handle.

“It was my honour and privilege to host @PeterObi today,” he wrote.

The Mr Obi also held a meeting separately with former Senate President, Bukola Saraki, and former Governor of Jigawa State, Sule Lamido.

In a statement following the meetings, the spokesperson for LP presidential campaign, Tanko Yunusa , said Mr Obi visited Messrs Abubakar (Atiku), Saraki and Lamido to discuss the “state of the nation”.

The LP campaign spokesperson explained that the visit was also touched on the sufferings of Nigerians.

He also said the politicians discussed the worrisome situation of the northern parts of the country.

“Worried about the state of the nation and the increasing uncertainty in the living conditions of the poor and underprivileged, Obi in Abuja on Monday visited some top Nigerians, among whom are former vice president, and PDP presidential candidate in the 2023 election, Atiku Abubakar, the former Senate President Senator Bukola Saraki and the former Governor of Jigawa State, Alhaji Sule Lamido.

“At the centre of discussion during each of these visits was the state of the nation and how to reduce the suffering of all Nigerians irrespective of class and location. In particular, the desperate condition of the downtrodden in our midst was highlighted.

“Of particular interest and emphasis in these discussions was the worrisome situation in the northern parts of the country,” the statement said.

Mr Obi, a former governor of Anambra State was Atiku’s running mate in the 2019 presidential election on the platform of PDP.

Mr Obi exited the PDP in the build-up to the 2023 election and joined the LP, where he was elected as the candidate of the party for the presidential election.

Atiku and Mr Obi came second and third in the election which they lost to President Bola Tinubu. They challenged the result of the election in court but also lost.

