Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State has ordered an immediate relocation of the legislative business of the state House of Assembly to Government House in Port Harcourt.

The relocation order is contained in the state’s official Gazette, Executive Order of the Rivers State Government 001-2023, Channels Television reported.

The order came about 24 hours after Victor Oko-Jumbo, a lawmaker loyal to the governor emerged as a new factional speaker of the assembly and a few hours after hours after a High Court in the state barred the pro-Wike speaker and 24 other lawmakers from parading themselves as members of the assembly.

The order also came a few days after Mr Fubara declared that Rivers State had no House of Assembly and a day after the governor visited the legislative quarters where the pro-Wike lawmakers were holding sitting.

The complex which housed the Rivers assembly was demolished last year after a section of it was set ablaze in the aftermath of a failed attempt to remove the governor from office.

The gazette reads, “That on 29 October 2023, a fire incident occasioned by unknown persons burnt and damaged the hallowed chambers of the Rivers State House of Assembly.

“That the Hallowed Chamber of the Rivers State House of Assembly in its present state is unsafe and constitutes a threat to the lives of the staff and the Honourable members of Rivers State House of Assembly and thus not conducive for the business and proceeding of the Rivers State House of Assembly.

“That it is expedient to carry out urgent repairs, renovation, and reconstruction of the burnt and damaged chambers of the Rivers State House of Assembly.

“That it is further reasonable to ensure that the business and proceedings of the Rivers State House of Assembly are not impeded and frustrated.

“Now therefore, I, Mr Fubara the Governor of Rivers State this 30th day of October 2023, Pursuant to the powers vested in me under the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended) hereby issue, order, and direct that all proceedings and business of Rivers State House of Assembly shall temporarily take place at the Auditorium, Admin Block, Government House, Port Harcourt until the repairs, renovation or reconstruction of the chambers of the Rivers State House of Assembly are completed.”

The relocation and other related events that happened before it have further worsened the already hostile relationship between Mr Fubara and the pro-Wike lawmakers.

The lawmakers have been at loggerheads with Mr Fubara after the governor fell out with Mr Wike last year.

Mr Wike, the immediate-past governor of the oil-rich Rivers, was instrumental to the emergence of Mr Fubara as governor but the duo fell out shortly after Mr Fubara assumed office as a result of the battle over the control of their party’s structure in the state.

The feud deteriorated despite the intervention of President Bola Tinubu who brokered a peace deal between Messrs Wike and Fubara after the seats of Mr Wike-backed lawmakers were declared vacant following their defection to the APC.

