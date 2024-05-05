One person was confirmed dead on Saturday when combined security operatives invaded Igga, a community in Uzo-Uwani Local Government Area of Enugu State, Nigeria’s south-east.

The security operatives, comprising personnel of the Nigerian army and the Nigeria Police Force, invaded the community at about 10 p.m., burning houses and shooting sporadically, multiple sources told PREMIUM TIMES on Sunday evening.

This is coming less than a week after suspected herders invaded Nimbo, a community in the same Uzo-Uwani Local Government Area, killing at least four persons.

Houses razed, shops looted

A leader in the Igga Community, Festus Okonkwo, told PREMIUM TIMES that the security operatives razed several houses during the invasion of the community.

“Last night, army and police invaded Igga Community and burnt many houses and in the process, one of us, Richard Okoye died. He was running for his life when he fell and died.

“They (army and police) came into the community at about 10 p.m. and stayed till 12 to 1 a.m. We all ran away and asked our youths not to attack anybody (in self defence),” said Mr Okonkwo, a former community councillor.

Another indigene of the community, who asked not to be named, told PREMIUM TIMES that the villagers believe that the invasion of the community by the security operatives might be connected to the killing of three persons at Ada Rice Production Nigeria Limited, a farm settlement close to the community.

The indigene said the three persons, including a police officer, were killed on Friday by gunmen, suspected to be members of the Eastern Security Network (ESN), the militant wing of the Indigenous People of Biafra.

The suspected ESN members were said to comb the area to ward off invading herders frequently.

“Of the three persons killed, one of them was from Iggah and another from neighbouring Adani Community. The police officer’s community is not known,” he said.

According to the indigene, the killing of the yet-to-be-identified officer was what “brought about the aggression demonstrated by the security forces that went burning houses at the farm settlement and later proceeded to the Igga Community.”

“The entire community is now living in fear, not knowing whether the attack could continue,” he added.

Video clip

A video clip, which has gone viral on Facebook, showed several houses and other properties in flames in the Igga Community.

“This is Igga Community being burnt down by the military and the police from Adani Division,” a male voice was heard in the background of the video.

“They are burning houses and shooting sporadically and on people. The community is in danger. Come to our aid. We are not safe. They are shooting at us,” the voice added.

The clip also showed some shops allegedly looted and burnt down by the operatives.

Another clip showed some members of the community protesting the invasion of their community by the security operatives.

Army, police silent

When contacted, the police spokesperson in Enugu State, Daniel Ndukwe, told PREMIUM TIMES on Sunday that the community members were trying to twist what happened.

Mr Ndukwe, a deputy superintendent of police, promised to detail what happened in the community.

He was yet to do so as of the time of this report.

Also, the spokesperson of the 82 Division of the Nigerian Army, Jonah Unuakhalu, promised to revert to this reporter with details. But he was yet to do so as of the time of this report.

Mr Unuakhalu, a lieutenant colonel, did not afterwards respond to a text message seeking his comments.

