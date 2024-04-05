The Nigerian Meterological Agency (NiMet) has warned residents of most northern states, including Abuja, Kano, Sokoto and Kogi that they face ‘extreme danger’ of heat stroke on Saturday if precautions are not taken.
NiMet in a “Weather Warning for Heat Stress” released on Friday categorised Nigeria’s 36 states and Abuja into five based on the potential for heat stress. The categories are Normal, Caution, Extreme Caution, Danger and Extreme Danger.
Most of the states fall into the extreme danger category for Saturday, with NiMet saying “heat stroke or sunstroke highly likely.”
Details later…
|
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.
For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.
By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.Donate
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999