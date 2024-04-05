The Nigerian Meterological Agency (NiMet) has warned residents of most northern states, including Abuja, Kano, Sokoto and Kogi that they face ‘extreme danger’ of heat stroke on Saturday if precautions are not taken.

NiMet in a “Weather Warning for Heat Stress” released on Friday categorised Nigeria’s 36 states and Abuja into five based on the potential for heat stress. The categories are Normal, Caution, Extreme Caution, Danger and Extreme Danger.

Most of the states fall into the extreme danger category for Saturday, with NiMet saying “heat stroke or sunstroke highly likely.”

Details later…

