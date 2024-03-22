At least 40 people were killed and over 100 injured when gunmen attacked the Crocus City Hall concert centre near Moscow, officials have said.

The Friday attack has been condemned by the Russian government while Ukraine, which is at war with Russia, has denied any responsibility for the attack.

The attackers dressed in camouflaged outfits to enter the building, witnesses told journalists. They shot indiscriminately and also threw a grenade.

The Russian government has described the attack as a terrorist attack.

The shooters were yet to be apprehended at the time of this report but the global terror group, ISIS, has claimed responsibility for the attack.

ISIS fighters “attacked a large gathering… on the outskirts of the Russian capital Moscow,” the group said in a statement on the Telegram messaging app, according to Al Arabiya.

Russia’s foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova described the incident as a “terrorist attack.”

“The whole international community must condemn this odious crime,” she wrote on Telegram.

