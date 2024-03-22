Three students of the Nasarawa State University, Keffi, were feared dead on Friday in a stampede that occurred when the students struggled for rice donated by the state government.

The incident occurred at the convocation square of the university where the bags of rice were kept awaiting the arrival of Governor Abdullahi Sule for the commencement of distribution.

According to a student witness, Moses Ajah, the surging crowd of students overpowered the security personnel and broke into the square through the gate, thereby causing a stampede.

He described the incident as very unfortunate.

“Some of the students were struggling with the police over the rice, and as more students got information, the situation degenerated.

“As we speak, some students are injured and receiving treatment at the school clinic,” he said.

He said some students picked up bags of rice and ran to their hostels and other places of residence even as the governor was yet to arrive to inaugurate the distribution.

As of the time of filing this report, police officers were seen retrieving the palliatives from students.

When contacted, the Information and Protocol Officer of the University, Abraham Ekpo, said he was aware of the incident but yet to get the details.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that Governor Sule recently embarked on a palliative initiative for students of tertiary institutions in the state.

He has visited Federal University, Lafia, College of Education, and Akwanga, among others, where he distributed 7.5 kg bags of rice and N5,000 to each student.

(NAN)

