The Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN) will earn as much as N64 million annually, according to the bill seeking to review the salaries and allowances of the country’s judicial officers.

Also, the President of the Court of Appeal is to earn N62.4 million annually while the justices of the Supreme Court will earn N61.4 million annually.

President Bola Tinubu on Tuesday sent an executive bill to the National Assembly to review the salaries of judicial officers.

The House of Representatives has approved Mr Tinubu’s request to increase the salaries and allowances of judicial officers.

According to the bill, the CJN will earn N13.5 million annual basic salary and N51.2 million as regular allowances.

Breakdown

Further breakdown shows that the CJN will take N1.1 million as a monthly basic salary and N4.3 million as regular allowances.

The package also includes personal assistant, N3.6million; hardship N6.7 million; entertainment N6 million; utilities N4 million; outfit N3.3 million; journal subscription N2 million; medical N5.3 million; long service allowance N1.3 million; restricted or forced lifestyle N6.7 million; dual responsibility N2.9 and legal researchers N6.9 million.

Other benefits are N53 million motor vehicle loan which is optional and to be repaid before the expiration of his/her tenure. There is also a leave allowance of N6.7 million per annum, and an estacode of $2000 per night during foreign trips.

Also, justices of the Supreme Court are to earn N61.4 million annually and N9.9 million annual basic salary.

The breakdown includes: motor vehicle allowance, N7.4 million; personal assistant N2.4 million; hardship N4.9 million; domestic staff N7.4 million; entertainment N4.4 million; utilities N2.9 million; outfit N2.4 million; journal subscription N1.4 million; medical N3.9 million; long service allowance N991,339; restricted or forced lifestyle N4.9 and legal researchers N6.9 million.

Each justice is also entitled to N39.7 million motor vehicle loan and a severance package of N29.7 million.

Meanwhile, the President of the Court of Appeal is to earn N62.4 million allowance, comprising N9.9 million annually and N52.5 million regular allowances.

The President of the Court of Appeal is also entitled to N39.7 million motor vehicle loan and a severance package of N29.7 million.

Other justices of the Court of Appeal are to get a total of N52.6 million as total allowances. The breakdown shows that N7.9 million is the annual basic salary and N44.1 million as regular allowances.

Others

Also, Chief Judge of the Federal High Court, President of the National Industrial Court, Chief Judge of FCT High Court, Grand Kadi FCT Shariah Court of Appeal, President of FCT Customary Court, Chief Judge of State High Court, Grand Kadi State Shariah Court of Appeal and President State Customary Court of Appeal are to earn the same salaries and allowances.

For this category, the annual basic salary is N7.9 million and N42.3 million as annual regular allowances.

Also, the severance gratuity and motor vehicle loan are N23.9 million and N31.9 million respectively.

