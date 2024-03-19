Team Nigeria is off to a strong start in the track and field events at the African Games in Ghana, claiming multiple medals on day two of action in athletics.

Triple Gold

Chukwuebuka Enekwechi successfully defended his African Games title in the men’s Shot Put, securing Nigeria’s first gold medal in athletics with a winning throw.

This marks Enekwechi’s second consecutive title at the African Games, solidifying his dominance in the event on the continent.

Ruth Usoro added another gold medal for Nigeria in the women’s Triple Jump.

Saving her best for last, Usoro clinched the top spot on her final attempt with a jump of 13.80m. This victory marks her first-ever African title.

The day ended with Nigeria winning gold in the 4x400m Mixed Relay event with an African Record.

Omolara Ogunmakinju delivered a sensational anchor leg for Nigeria in the mixed 4x400m relay, erasing a 15-meter deficit and overtaking Botswana in the final 30 meters.

Her incredible surge secured Nigeria the gold medal in a blistering time of 3:13.26. Botswana, despite setting a new national record of 3:13.99, had to settle for silver.

Other podium finishes

Nigeria missed another gold medal in the women’s Hammer Throw. Sade Olatoye initially threw a Games Record of 68.56m, but Algerian athletes surged ahead to claim both gold and silver.

Despite finishing third, Olatoye achieved a Season’s Best of 68.92m, securing a consolatory bronze medal.

Also on Tuesday, Usheoritse Itsekiri delivered a stellar performance in the men’s 100m final, sprinting to a time of 10.23s and securing a silver medal.

This finish upgrades his bronze medal from the 2019 African Games in Rabat. The other Nigerian in the final, Consider Ekanem, also secured a commendable fourth-place finish in the same race.

Meanwhile, Olayinka Olajide made her senior international debut for Nigeria a memorable one, capturing the bronze medal in the women’s 100m with a time of 11.55s.

Amusan, others book final berths

Tobi Amusan displayed exceptional skill in the women’s 100m hurdles. She dominated her heat, clocking a time of 13.03s and even slowing down near the finish line.

Amusan and Faith Osamuyi, who qualified with a time of 13.55s in the first heat, will represent Nigeria in the final.

Esther Elo Joseph continued her impressive run, setting a new personal best for the second day in a row. She clocked 51.75s to win the first semifinal of the women’s 400m.

Chidi Okezie showcased his power in the men’s 400m, achieving a Season’s Best time of 45.63s in the first semifinal. He narrowly missed his personal best while securing a spot in the final.

Dubem Nwachukwu also qualified for the men’s 400m final, finishing second in his semifinal heat with a time of 45.89s.

Muzala Samukonga of Zambia emerged as the fastest qualifier in the event with a time of 45.51s. Team Nigeria’s men’s and women’s 4x100m relay teams also breezed into the final on Tuesday after posting impressive displays in their semi-final races.

Nigeria won 10 gold medals in athletics at the last African Games in Rabat, Morocco, a feat the contingent in Ghana is looking to match or even surpass.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

