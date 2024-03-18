The Nigerian military has debunked claims that it has carried out reprisal attacks on Okuama Community in Delta State.

Some members of the community had on Thursday ambushed and murdered the Commanding Officer of 181 Army Amphibious Battalion, two Majors, one captain and 13 soldiers.

The Director of Defence Media Operations, Edward Buba, a major general, in a statement on Monday, said the community was already deserted even before troops arrived there.

Mr Buba advised those peddling the fake news of reprisal attacks on the community to desist from further dishonouring the fallen heroes.

He said it behoves on the community leaders, elders and the people of Delta to identify the perpetrators of the murder, so that they could be brought to account for the heinous crime.

The defence spokesperson said as long as the dispute between Okuama and Okoloba communities remain, it “implies that there could be untoward activities not initiated by the military”.

“Overall, there is no doubt, that this is an extremely sad development and untoward activity by members of the Okuama community against troops that were there to protect them.

“We urge the public to resist the temptation of allowing any videos of the incident of the killed personnel from going viral..

“It would be a dishonour to the fallen heroes to allow such ugly videos of their demise go viral.

“Above all, as the military mourns, it remains ever determined to ensure safety and security of citizens across the country,” he said.

Mr Buba said it was tragic, senseless and barbaric to have killed the officers and soldiers in such an unspeakable manner.

According to him, while the armed forces mourns the loss of the gallant troops, “there will be measured responses and injurious consequences for the perpetrators.”

He consoled their families, colleagues and loved ones over the tragic incident.

Mr Buba reminded Nigerians that the armed forces consist of citizens from every nook and cranny of the nation who had taken oath of allegiance to put themselves in harms way to defend the country.

The defence spokesperson said it was in line with this, that troops were deployed on internal security operations in about all the states of the federation to intervene, deescalate and contain security breaches.

“The ugly incident in Okuama Community in Delta is indicative of the dangers our gallant troops experience in order to secure our nation.

“The military assures that there would be measured responses and injurious consequences for the perpetrators of this dastardly act.

“Nevertheless, the armed forces being a disciplined force that complies with rules of engagement, laws of armed conflict and the respect for human rights would be tempered by these provisions.

“We would not be led by emotions, but by the rule of law,” he added.

(NAN)

