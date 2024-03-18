Suspected terrorists who on Sunday kidnapped over 100 people in Kajuru Local Government Area of Kaduna State have released some of the abducted persons.

Residents of the area told PREMIUM TIMES that the gunmen on Monday afternoon released seven captives unconditionally.

A family member of one of the kidnapped persons, Mohammed Aliyu, informed PREMIUM TIMES that the kidnappers did not give the feed captives any reason for the release.

The group of released captives includes three women, three men, and a nursing mother, Mr Aliyu said, adding that they have reunited with their families.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how the terrorists laid siege to Kajuru Local Government Area with repeated incidents of abductions. Before the Sunday incident, several residents were abducted at Dogon-Noma, in the same Kajuru LGA.

Last Monday, at least 61 people were abducted at Budah in the same area.

A resident of the community, Aminu Kajuru, who holds a traditional title in the emirate, lamented that the area is now under siege.

He said the bandits ordered residents to come out of their houses and abducted them.

Kaduna State, hosting a high number of Nigeria’s security formations, is frequently under attack by various armed groups locally called bandits.

Some gunmen recently kidnapped over 250 school children in Kuriga, a community in the Chikun Local Government Area of the state.

The abductors of the school children are demanding N1 billion ransom to release the pupils.

The Kaduna State Government is yet to speak on the latest kidnap incident in Kajuru.

The phone number of the state Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, did not connect Thursday afternoon when PREMIUM TIMES tried to have him comment on the latest development.

Also, the police spokesperson in the state, Mansir Hassan, could not be reached on the phone.

