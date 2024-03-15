The late Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Lekan Balogun, who died late Thursday, will be buried on Friday evening in Ibadan, a family member has announced.

The late monarch, who died barely 72 hours after completing two years on the throne as the 42nd Olubadan of Ibadanland, will be buried at his Aliiwo ancestral home by 4 p.m. according to Islamic rites.

He was aged 81.

His younger brother, Kola Balogun, said in a statement by the late Olubadan’s media aide, Oladele Ogunsola, that “Olubadan bowed out gracefully this evening at the University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan after a brief illness.”

He added that the late Ibadan traditional ruler was taken to the hospital after having stayed indoors throughout Tuesday on account of a slight malaria fever.

“Baba was hale and hearty on Monday, when he personally received the few guests who paid him congratulatory visits on his second year anniversary on that day,” Kola Balogun said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the late Olubadan was a Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) degree holder, and a former university lecturer.

He was also a former management staff member of Shell British Petroleum, a former gubernatorial candidate of the defunct Nigeria People’s Party (NPP), former Senator and a successful businessman.

His last official outing was the Olubadan Advisory Council’s meeting which he presided over on Saturday.

The late Olubadan is survived by wives, children and grandchildren. (NAN)

