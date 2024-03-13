The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has started returning assorted food items seized from traders in border communities in Sokoto and Katsina states, North-west Nigeria.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that the food items were seized at different border communities while being smuggled to the Niger Republic. The North-west shares an expansive border with the Niger Republic in Kebbi, Sokoto, Zamfara, Katsina and Jigawa states.

Customs officials seized the items to stop the exportation while Nigerians were going through economic woes marked by high food prices.

President Bola Tinubu had directed the NCS to return all food items confiscated at border communities with the condition that all would be sold in the country.

Handing over

In Sokoto State, the service returned 15 trucks of food items to the owners and passed the instruction that all must be sold within the country as directed by the president.

The service spokesperson in the state, Abdullahi Abubakar, told reporters that the trucks were returned to the owners by the Comptroller of the command, Kamal Mohammed, on Tuesday.

The comptroller charged the owners to sell the food items in the country to reciprocate Mr Tinubu’s “good gesture”

“The Sokoto /Zamfara Command in collaboration with Customs Intelligence Unit (CIU) and the Joint Border Patrol Team (JBPT) will monitor the sales of these grains in Nigerian markets and ensure they are not smuggled out of the country,” the spokesperson said.

Handing over the food items to the owners in Katsina on Wednesday, the command comptroller, Mohammed Umar, said the command handed over six trucks to owners of the seized items as directed by the president.

He said the decision to return the seized items was to ensure food security in the country.

“The CGC during his official work visit to Katsina passed across the presidential directive which mandated the return of detained food items to the owners on the condition that they are to be sold in Nigerian markets. The response to the presidential directive is to ensure food security and alleviate hardship faced in the country. To ensure the directive in complied with, the command in collaboration with the Customs Intelligence Unit (CIU), the Federal Operations Unit (FOU), and the Joint Border Patrol Team (JBPT) to be closely monitored by the Task Force, will monitor to ensure the items are not smuggled out of the country,” he said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

