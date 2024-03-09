The remains of the late CEO of Access Holdings, Herbert Wigwe, his wife, and his son, on Friday, arrived in Nigeria from the United States.

This is ahead of the funeral service in Isiokpo, Ikwerre Local Government Area of Rivers State.

Mr Wigwe, his wife Chizoba and son Chizi were part of the 6 people who died on 10 February following a chopper crash in California.

The helicopter crashed near the California-Nevada border.

While giving details of the incident at a press briefing in Barstow, California, the National Transportation Safety Board member, Michael Graham, along with investigator Aaron Sours, confirmed that all six individuals on board the helicopter were fatally injured in the crash.

Mr Graham also mentioned that there was a report of a fire outbreak during the incident.

“As far as we know, from what was reported from witnesses that there was fire when the aircraft did contact the terrain,” the official said.

Tributes have since been pouring in since the demise of Mr Wigwe and others.

In his post, President Bola Tinubu described Mr Wigwe as a distinguished banker, humanitarian, and entrepreneur.

“Their passing is an overwhelming tragedy that is shocking beyond comprehension,” he said.

