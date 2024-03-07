Governor Charles Soludo of Anambra State, on Wednesday, received the final report from the 15-member Truth, Justice and Peace Committee.

Mr Soludo set up the committee in April 2022 to help address rising cases of agitation, insecurity and other challenges in the state and South-east.

A renowned human rights activist, Chidi Odinkalu headed the committee, while Bianca Ojukwu, the widow of the late Biafra leader, Odumegwu Ojukwu, served as the secretary.

Some notable figures from other states in the South-east were also members of the committee.

Final report

Mr Soludo, shortly after receiving the report at the Government House Awka on Wednesday, commended the Chairperson of the committee, Mr Odinkalu, a professor, for his dedication and the “historic” nature of the report, according to a statement by the governor’s spokesperson, Christian Aburime.

The governor promised to carry out swift action based on the committee’s recommendations, and hinted on plans to dissolve his cabinet into sub-committees in analysing and implementing the recommendations

He stressed that the report has the potential to serve as a national framework for addressing security challenges just as he expressed concern about the impact of crime and violence on young people.

Collaboration with federal govt, others

Mr Soludo called for collaboration with federal government agencies, regional governments, security services including the State Vigilante Group, and the local communities in crime fighting.

The governor said he plans to share the report with national security agencies and work with neighbouring states to address the cross-border nature of criminal activities.

He reiterated his commitment to achieving sustainable peace in the South-east, and assured residents of the region that he will “read every sentence” in the report and ensure its recommendations are implemented for a safer future.

Mr Soludo stressed the need for community involvement, including religious institutions, in tackling the challenges and described the approach as a “crusade” requiring collective action.

‘IPOB, ESN not biggest factor in violence’

Earlier during the report presentation, Mr Odinkalu thanked Governor Soludo for entrusting them with the task.

The human rights activist said that the biggest structural factor in violence is the political economy of land, not the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and its militant wing, the Eastern Security Network.

The chairperson argued that while Lagos State is gaining land, Anambra is losing land due to ecological pressure, crises in leadership and impunity.

“The committee surveyed 66 communities in the state, documenting cases of traditional rulers, security agents, presidents-general, and community members who have disappeared and remain missing,” he said.

Mr Odinkalu said there was a need to end the use of the term ‘unknown gunmen,’ especially by the media.

He also called for development of a 25-year security strategy to reform community governance and establish an agency for the protection of victims and accountability for violence.

The Secretary to the State Government, Solo Chukwulobelu, members of the Anambra State Executive Council, Secretary of the peace committee, Mrs Ojukwu, and representatives of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) attended the event.

IPOB, a group seeking to carve out a sovereign state of Biafra from South-east and some parts of the South-south of Nigeria, has been linked to some deadly attacks in the two regions.

But the separatist group has repeatedly denied any involvement in the attacks.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

