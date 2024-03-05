Dear Reader,

Nigeria’s food crisis took a worrisome turn in February as residents of Minna, Niger State, trooped out in large numbers to protest the hardship in Nigeria caused by the rising cost of living occasioned by the downturn of the economy. Women and many youths blocked the roundabout in the Pkakungu area of Minna to express their grievances over the issue.

Apparently rattled by the Minna protest, the Bola Tinubu administration issued marching orders to relevant officials to work out immediate measures to check rising food prices in the country. “The government is very concerned about what Nigerians are going through, especially what happened in Minna yesterday,” the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, said about the Minna protest after a meeting of the Presidential Committee on Emergency Food Intervention in Abuja.

Not done yet, the government went further to announce its efforts to modify farmers’ databases to get rid of “political farmers” as it plans to kick off the second phase of dry season farming. The Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Abubakar Kyari, said the government was working with intelligence agencies to check the situation. The government had earlier announced that a lot of agricultural policies meant for farmers were enjoyed by ‘political farmers’, ostensibly persons linked to politicians but who were not real farmers.

To be sure, the issue of food insecurity isn’t peculiar to Nigeria; it’s a global phenomenon. Global food insecurity has risen substantially since COVID-19 struck, exacerbated by extreme weather, climate change, war and conflict, and other issues. What the UN The World Food Program calls “a hunger crisis of unprecedented proportions” plays out differently around the world.

But in the case of Nigeria, the ripple effects of some domestic policies such as fuel subsidy removal and foreign exchange management worsened the situation, with attendant effects manifesting through skyrocketed prices of goods and services.

“Things are getting worse. The gap is excess. I can no longer restock my shop the way I used to do back then. And also I must say that my customers’ purchasing power has reduced. I don’t know where we are heading in this country,” a frustrated trader, Nkiruka Romanus, told PREMIUM TIMES. Pointing at a 50 kg bag of sugar, she said: “Look at this bag of sugar that was sold for N55,000 last year November, it’s now N85,000 while in the 90s we sold a 50kg bag for around N2,500 to N3,000.”

While the federal government struggles to contain the situation, governments at the subnational level are also faced with different challenges amid plans to complement the federal government’s efforts. Ekiti State Governor Biodun Oyebanji said that a $40 million organic fertilizer factory that will be sited in the state by Turkey-based Alliance Group was capable of boosting employment, food production and agribusiness. Lagos State’s Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu said the state will feed at least 1,000 people daily across each local government area through meal vouchers that could be accessed at selected canteens in the coming weeks.

However, banditry, high cost of pesticides and lack of water for irrigation are the major challenges dry season farmers face in Katsina State. The situation isn’t significantly different in Kano State, where challenges of inadequate storage facilities, extreme weather events and pest attacks have had a toll on farmers’ activities during the ongoing dry season farming. In Niger State, demand for charcoal depletes forests.

Amid the challenges, the National Bureau of Statistics reported on 15 February that Nigeria’s annual inflation rate rose to 29.90 per cent in January from 28.92 per cent in December 2023. The statistics office said the food inflation rate in January 2024 quickened to 35.41 per cent.

In its resolve to tackle food price volatility, the Nigerian government hinted at plans to establish a National Commodity Board as a solution to the escalating food inflation in the country. The board will be given the mandate to assess and regulate food prices, as well as maintain a strategic food reserve for stabilizing prices of crucial grains and other food items.

Now, guess what?

The Ramadan fast is expected to begin on the 11th or 12th of March and Nigerian Muslims are excited. But there is a caveat: sky-high food prices threaten peoples’ joy. “Ramadan is approaching but things have become too expensive, especially the major foodstuff that we need to sustain our fasting,” a resident of Ile-Ogbo in Osun State lamented in an interview with PREMIUM TIMES.

Although some state governments have pledged to feed people during the Muslim Holy Month, the big question is: Will it be sufficient and sustainable?

