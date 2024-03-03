Some residents of the Nigerian capital, Abuja, broke into a government warehouse in the city to loot food items.

The incident happened on Sunday morning, Daily Trust reports. It started around 7 a.m. and continued till about 9 a.m., residents told the newspaper.

Sunday’s incident happened amid the current economic crisis in the country which has seen the prices of goods and services increase by over 200 per cent without a corresponding increase in income.

The cost of living crisis was caused by the removal of subsidies on petrol and the floating of naira; policies justified by the government as necessary for the economy.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that the cost of living crisis has led to protests in several parts of Nigeria.

The warehouse looted by the Abuja residents on Sunday was also reportedly looted during the COVID-19 crisis in 2020.

The police, however, told Daily Trust that police officers had arrived at the scene and normalcy had been returned.

PREMIUM TIMES will provide more details of Sunday’s incident in subsequent reports.

