Terrorists have abducted 12 residents and burnt down a healthcare facility in an attack on Monday on Wurma, a community in Kurfi Local Government Area of Katsina State.

A police outpost, several houses and vehicles were also burnt down by the terrorists, residents said.

Motorcycle-riding terrorists in the North-west have now included burning down of houses, shops and vehicles in their operations, aside from abduction and killing of residents.

“Last Thursday, they attacked Lambo a community not far from us, and burnt down several houses and vehicles. Now it is our turn to suffer in their hands,” a community leader who sought anonymity told PREMIUM TIMES over the phone.

The terrorists stormed the community a few minutes after 7 p.m. and began shooting indiscriminately, forcing people to scamper for safety.

They then drove to the police outpost and set it on fire before moving to the newly built primary healthcare centre to burn it down.

“The few policemen around tried their best but they couldn’t match the terrorists’ weapons,” the community leader said.

He said the residents have compiled the names of 12 residents, mostly “women and children”, who were abducted by the terrorists.

No death was recorded during the attack.

In the last few days, communities in Katsina State have been at the receiving end of terrorists’ activities leading to the deaths and abduction of several residents.

Yan Gayya, Lambo, Barkiya, Rawayau, Kukar Babangida are some of the communities attacked in the last few days in the state.

When contacted, the police spokesperson in the state, Abubakar – Sadik Aliyu confirmed the attack.

He said the command responded swiftly by deploying intelligence and operational officials to the community.

“Upon receipt of the report, operatives responded to the scene, and normalcy was restored.

“The Commissioner of Police has since deployed both intelligence and operational assets while working closely with all relevant stakeholders towards ensuring the arrest of perpetrators of the dastardly act as adequate measures have been put in place to forestall further occurrences. Further developments will be communicated, please,” Mr Sadik said in a message sent to this reporter.



Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

