The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has denied allegations that the Guards Brigade has been put on high alert over suspected activities of coup attempts in the country.

The Acting Director Defence Information, Tukur Gusau, a brigadier general, disclosed this on the DHQ official X account on Sunday.

Mr Gusau said the attention of the DHQ was drawn to a report published by SaharaReporters on 25 February claiming that the Guards Brigade had been put on high alert following unusual movements, leading to suspicion of a coup plot in Nigeria.

The report also said the suspicion prompted an emergency meeting involving President Bola Tinubu, the Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila, and the Commander of the Guards Brigade, Adebisi Onasanya, a colonel.

Mr Gusau said the publication was a figment of the imagination of the publisher and should be disregarded by the public.

He said the Chief of Defence Staff, Christopher Musa, had repeatedly reiterated the unalloyed commitment of members of the armed forces to the protection and sustenance of democracy in Nigeria.

“It will be recalled that the Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa OFR had in various fora reiterated the unalloyed commitment of members of the Armed Forces of Nigeria to the protection and sustenance of democracy in Nigeria. Therefore, the Defence Headquarters strongly condemn this unsubstantiated assertion which is just a figment of the imagination of the publisher and enjoins members of the public to disregard it,” the statement said.

Last week, Mr Musa had cautioned those demanding a coup in the country.

Read the full statement below:

PRESS RELEASE

DHQ REFUTES ALLEGATION OF GUARDS BRIGADE PLACED ON HIGH ALERT OVER SUSPICION OF COUP PLOT IN NIGERIA

1.​The attention of the Defence Headquarters has been drawn to a malicious and unfounded article published online by @SaharaReporters on 25 February 2024 claiming that the Guards Brigade has been put on high alert following unusual movements, leading to suspicion of a coup plot in Nigeria. The publication also asserted amongst other things that the suspicion prompted emergency meeting involving President Bola Tinubu, the Chief of Staff to the President and Commander of the Guards Brigade.

3.​It will be recalled that the Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa OFR had in various fora reiterated the unalloyed commitment of members of the Armed Forces of Nigeria to the protection and sustenance of democracy in Nigeria. Therefore, the Defence Headquarters strongly condemn this unsubstantiated assertion which is just a figment of imagination of the publisher and enjoins members of the public to disregard it.

4.​Furthermore, the Defence Headquarters calls on relavant security agencies to immediately take appropriate action against the Sahara Reporters for this unpatriotic action. Meanwhile, the Defence Headquarters will seek legal redress on the issue which has the ulterior motive of creating unnecessary tension in the country.

Signed:

TUKUR GUSAU

Brigadier General

25 February 2024

Acting Director Defence Information

