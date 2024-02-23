Gunmen, driving in a Sienna Bus, fired at police officers conducting a stop and search operation in Port Harcourt, killing one officer in the process.

Grace Iringe-Koko, the spokesperson for the police in Rivers, condemned the attacks as senseless and unprovoked in a statement released on Friday.

She revealed that one of the attackers was, however, killed during a shootout with the police.

“The sad incident occurred at about 9:45 p.m. on 21 February when unidentified hoodlums targeted policemen from Operation Sting of the Rivers State Police Command.

“While the officers were carrying out a stop and search at Eliozu flyover, they were attacked by the hoodlums travelling in a carton-coloured, glass-tinted Sienna bus.

“The vehicle’s registration number remains unknown at this time.”

Mrs Iringe-Koko, a police superintendent, said that the criminals fired directly at the unsuspecting officers without any provocation.

“The attackers, arriving from the Rumuodumaya axis, opened fire on the police team, resulting in the tragic loss of one inspector who valiantly sacrificed his life in the line of duty.

“Undeterred, the police team responded bravely, engaged the attackers, and managed to neutralise one of them who was wearing a mask.

“Unfortunately, the others managed to escape, but potentially sustaining gunshot wounds,” she added.

The spokesperson stated that an investigation has been initiated by the command to apprehend the culprits, with the criminal gang responsible for the attacks already identified.

She affirmed that the police force would not relent until all the individuals involved in the despicable act are brought to justice.

“Such acts of aggression against security forces impact the safety and security of society, hence, we shall remain resolute in our duty to preserve peace and protect lives.

“The Commissioner of Police in Rivers, Olatunji Disu, has pledged that those who perpetrate violence against law enforcement (officials) and civilians will face the full weight of the law.

“We extend our deepest condolences to the family and colleagues of the fallen Inspector, and we assure them that his sacrifice will not be in vain,” Mrs Iringe-Koko said.

The police spokesperson encouraged citizens to continue with their lawful activities without fear, emphasising that the police would enhance its strategies to ensure their protection.

(NAN)

