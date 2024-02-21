Nigeria’s Chukwuebuka Enekwechi has set a new African record in the men’s Indoor Shot Put event.

Enekwechi launched himself into the record books with a monumental indoor personal best (PB) of 21.63 meters at the Hvezdy v. Nehvizdech competition in the Czech Republic on Tuesday night.

This astounding feat not only shatters his own PB but also smashes the longstanding African indoor record of 21.47 meters, which had stood since 2001.

Enekwechi’s dominating performance saw him consistently exceed the 21-meter mark on every attempt in Tuesday’s meet; showcasing his exceptional control and power.

This remarkable achievement of the four-time Nigerian champion marks a significant milestone in his career and solidifies his position as a top contender in the shot put world.

Enekwechi’s latest feat is also an Olympic qualifying standard and a big boost ahead of next month’s African Games in Ghana.

21.63m!!💣🔥

African Record ☑️

Olympic qualifier ☑️ Chukwuebuka Enekwechi 🇳🇬 has just landed a big indoor Personal Best (PB) of 21.63m in the men's Shot Put at the Hvezdy v. Nehvizdech in Czech Republic! He broke the indoor African Record of 21.47m that has stood since 2001, by… pic.twitter.com/xKS7N4hMJ4 — Making of Champions (@MakingOfChamps) February 20, 2024

Enekwechi is the defending champion in his event having won gold last in the 2019 African Games in Morocco.

Aside from Enekwechi, another Nigerian, Tobi Amusan, has also set an African record in the 2024 Indoor Season.

She set an African women’s indoor record in 60-meter hurdles after she dipped 7.77 seconds at the Astana Indoor Meet, Kazakhstan in January.

The former record of 7.82 seconds was set by Gloria Alozie in Madrid, Spain, in 1999.

