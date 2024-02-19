The publicity secretary of Nigeria’s ruling party, APC, in Plateau State was killed in a kidnap incident, the police have said.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that Sylvanus Namang was shot dead late on Saturday in Pankshin, Plateau State.

In its first reaction to the murder, the police in Plateau through their spokesperson, Alfred Alabo, said Mr Namang was not the primary target of the kidnap.

Mr Alabo said that Mr Namang was killed by gunmen at a relaxation spot in Pankshin.

“On Saturday, at about 8 p.m., we received information that some gunmen suspected to be kidnappers, numbering about seven, invaded a relaxation centre located along Pankshin-Jos road, and kidnapped the owner.

”In the process, a customer, one Sylvanus Namang, was shot dead by the invaders.

”On receipt of the information, the Commissioner of Police in the state, Hassan Yabanet, directed the Area Commander and the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) in Pankshin, to arrest the suspects and rescue the victim.

”Our men engaged the hoodlums in a gun battle and were able to foil the kidnap attempt. The suspects escaped with gunshot wounds while the victim was rescued and rushed to the General Hospital, Pankshin for treatment as the bandits had injured him,” he said.

Mr Alabo, however, disclosed that the victim was later confirmed dead at the hospital.

He quoted the commissioner as expressing condolence with the family of the deceased while assuring residents of the command’s readiness to secure their lives and property at all times.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

