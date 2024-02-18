Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have intercepted a large consignment of Loud, a synthetic strong strain of cannabis (Indian hemp), at the Murtala Muhammad International Airport (MMIA) Ikeja, Lagos.

This was contained in a statement by the NDLEA spokesperson, Femi Babafemi, on Sunday in Abuja.

Mr Babafemi said the drugs were concealed in giant loudspeakers tucked in a consolidated cargo imported from New York, United States of America.

He said the giant wooden boxes dressed as sound speakers were seized by NDLEA officers at the Nigerian Aviation Handling Company Plc (NAHCO) import shed of the Lagos airport.

Mr Babafemi stated that when they were opened, the sound boxes were stuffed with 60 bags of the expensive but highly sought-after psychoactive substance, Loud, weighing 33.5 kilograms.

“At least three suspects: a freight agent, Akeem Afeez; logistics company manager, Babalola Ayodeji, and the receiver of the consignment, Taiwo Olusegun, have been arrested.

“They were intercepted in follow-up operations between Thursday, 15, and 16 of February. Afeez was arrested at the airport, and Ayodeji was nabbed at his office on Allen Avenue, Ikeja.

“Taiwo was traced to his residence at 13 Ayo Babatunde Crescent, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos, where he was picked up on Friday, Feb. 16,” he said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

