At least 13 persons, including two police officers, have been killed while over 40 others abducted in two attacks in Zamfara State.

While four people, including two police officers, were killed in Kasuwar Daji of Kaura Namoda, nine were killed in Kwabre in Zurmi Local Government Area.

On Sunday, nine residents of Kwabre in Zurmi Local Government were killed by the terrorists.

“They first attacked and killed a local trader, it was during the funeral that the terrorists returned and killed seven more people despite the presence of vigilante members,” a youth leader, Abubakar, told PREMIUM TIMES.

He said residents were fleeing the community following the twin terrorists’ attacks.

In Kasuwar Daji, the police officers killed were said to be attached to the outpost in the community.

The terrorists struck around 2 a.m. on Tuesday.

Abubakar Shafi, a resident of Kasuwar Daji, said the terrorists spent over three hours operating in the community.

“My uncle Umar Habibu was one of those killed. He was killed while trying to protect this community as he was a member of the scout group. The situation is becoming scary because they used to fear security agents now they behave as if the are no security agents or government presence in our community,” Mr Shafi, who said his uncle has since been buried, lamented.

The two officers killed were named as Ayuba and Jamilu.

Mr Shafi’i said while three wounded people are receiving medical attention at a hospital in Kaura Namoda, about 40 residents have been abducted by the terrorists.

Those receiving medical attention are: Umar Imani, Aminu Aliyu and Zayyanu Lawal.

“They went from house to house selecting who to abduct. At the last count, we have about 40 people who have been taken,” the source added.

PREMIUM TIMES could not reach the police spokesperson in Zamfara State, Yazid Abubakar.

He however confirmed the attack to WikkiTimes newspaper and said more officers had been deployed to the area.

“Normalcy has returned to the area, we have officers on trail of the gunmen but as of now, we are yet to ascertain the number of people abducted.

“Yes, there were casualties on the part of the police. The Commissioner of Police Zamfara State has deployed men to the area”, Mr Yazid told WikkiTimes.

