Sabo Muhammad, a commercial driver, was lucky to escape when marauding terrorists ambushed motorists on the Jibia-Batsari road in Katsina State on Sunday.

But he lost his vehicle, a Volkswagen Passat car, after the terrorists set it and four other vehicles on fire.

Jibia to Batsari, Batsari to Katsina, Jibia to Katsina, and Kankara to Sheme, are some of the roads most vulnerable to attacks in Katsina State which have witnessed terror activities for several years now.

He said the drivers left Jibia some minutes to 6 p.m. on Sunday to avoid being attacked by terrorists in the area who mostly operate in the night.

Mr Muhammad said the drivers and traders were also in a hurry to reach a military checkpoint which signals “safety”

“Whenever we are returning from Jibia, once we reach the gate (checkpoint) we know that we have reached safety because there are always soldiers and vigilante members there,” he told PREMIUM TIMES.

He said the terrorists split into three groups with the first group stationed around Gindin market while the second group stayed around Santar Solar and the last group a few metres away from Santar Solar.

“The first vehicle was a J5 Peugeot while I was driving behind him. The terrorists opened fire on the J5 and it veered off the road. I was lucky enough to avoid the bullets and tried overtaking the second group, but they shot my tire which forced me to stop,” he said.

According to him, there were six traders in his car but none of them was hit. “When I managed to stop the car, I got out with all the passengers and ran to hide.”

Mr Muhammad said three J5 Peugeot buses, a Volkswagen Passat and a Toyota Hiace bus were burnt down by the terrorists.

“I was the one who called the soldiers but before the soldiers and vigilantes came, the terrorists had set the vehicles on fire. They checked those they shot to ensure they were all dead. I watched from where we hid while my car and the others went up in flames,” he said.

According to the driver, some of the goods burnt alongside the vehicles included tigernuts, grains, and other foodstuff and commodities.

Police on top of situation

However, the police in Katsina State said they were on top of the situation.

The command also said only eight people were killed in that incident.

“On 11/02/2024, at about 2000 hrs, some suspected bandits attacked and opened fire on motorists at Solar Village along Batsari to Jibia. Eight (8) people lost their lives as a result of the attack

“The command is on top of the situation, as tactical teams have been deployed to ensure the prompt arrest of the perpetrators of the dastardly act,” Abubakar-Sadik Aliyu, RHD police spokesperson told PREMIUM TIMES.

READ ALSO: Terrorists kill nine traders in Katsina highway attack

Attacks on motorists in Katsina and other north-western states have become commonplace. In December, six traders returning from the same Jibia weekly market to Yan Gayya were killed by terrorists.

In a report by PREMIUM TIMES last year, several drivers and road transport officials lamented the frequency of attacks on highways in the state.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

