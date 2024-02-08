The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, said the House will introduce an emergency food aid bill to address the food shortage the country is experiencing.

Mr Abbas stated this on Thursday during a press briefing at the National Assembly Complex.

The speaker said the lawmakers are aware of the hardship and pains Nigerians are going through and called for patience with the Bola Tinubu administration.

“We also propose enacting legislation to enable swift government response to tackle food shortages, including emergency food aid and support for affected populations,” Mr Abbas said.

He said the House would also support import and export policies that would help address the rising cost of living in the country.

While Nigerians are grappling with economic hardship, the lawmakers have refused to make sacrifices. Last year, they approved for themselves a N344 billion budget for the year 2024. Aside from the budget, the lawmakers now drive luxurious Sports Utility Vehicles that reportedly cost N160 million per unit.

The rising cost of living crisis is causing agitation in the country. The Nigeria Labour Congress and the Trade Union Congress have given the federal government two weeks to commence the implementation of policies that will reduce the impact of the government’s economic policies on citizens.

Aside from the ultimatum from the organised labour movements, there have been pockets of protests in some states over the lingering cost of living crisis.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how the mass protest in Minna, Niger State, against rising food prices and worsening economic situation rattled the Bola Tinubu administration and partly influenced the decision of the president to issue marching orders to relevant officials to work out immediate measures to check rising food prices in the country.

Insecurity

Speaking on the security situation in the country, Mr Abbas said the House will use the planned summit to address security concerns.

“While recognising and commending the patriotic and courageous efforts of our security agencies, we must have the courage to effect changes where necessary. These are among the issues that the forthcoming legislative summit on security will address.

“This summit, which comes up in a matter of weeks, will, among others, allow us to hear directly from the key stakeholders in the sector and come up with legislative measures to modernise our security system and improve its operational efficiency and effectiveness,” he said.

When asked about the report of the last summit, the speaker said the last administration did not implement the report, adding that the House will work with the executive on the planned summit.

The briefing was attended by most of the principal officers of the House and some other lawmakers.

