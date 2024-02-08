The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) on Thursday announced that the interconnect debt dispute between MTN Nigeria Communications Plc (MTN) and Globacom Limited (Globacom) has been amicably resolved.

Following this resolution, the NCC said, the approval granted to MTN for the disconnection of Globacom has now been withdrawn.

The commission had on 8 January announced that it approved the partial disconnection of Globacom to MTN due to non-settlement of interconnect charges.

The partial disconnection, according to the commission, would prevent Globacom’s subscribers from making calls to MTN, but they would be able to receive calls to the Globacom network. The commission explained that at the expiration of 10 days from the date of the notice, disconnection would be implemented.

But in its statement signed on 17 January, the commission said it had put the phased disconnection on hold for 21 (twenty-one) days from 17 January.

The commission said it expected MTN and Glo to resolve all outstanding issues within 21 days.

On Thursday, following its initial public notice, the NCC said it undertook further regulatory intervention by mediating between the parties and facilitating the reconciliation process.

“The Commission reiterates that strict adherence to the terms and conditions of licenses, particularly those delineated in interconnection agreements, is imperative for all Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) and other licensees within the telecommunications industry.

“In order to proactively address and prevent future instances of interconnect indebtedness within the industry, the Commission will be requesting relevant records and regular updates from MNOs, as well as adopting a transparent approach towards industry indebtedness.

“This statement serves as a reminder of the commission’s commitment to fostering a stable and compliant telecommunications ecosystem in Nigeria,” the NCC said.

