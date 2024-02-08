The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) on Thursday announced that the interconnect debt dispute between MTN Nigeria Communications Plc (MTN) and Globacom Limited (Globacom) has been amicably resolved.

In accordance with this resolution, the NCC said the approval granted to MTN for the disconnection of Globacom has now been withdrawn.

Following its initial public notice, the NCC said it undertook further regulatory intervention, by mediating between the parties and facilitating the reconciliation process.

“The Commission reiterates that strict adherence to the terms and conditions of licenses, particularly those delineated in interconnection agreements, is imperative for all Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) and other licensees within the telecommunications industry.

“In order to proactively address and prevent future instances of interconnect indebtedness within the industry, the Commission will be requesting relevant records and regular updates from MNOs, as well as adopting a transparent approach towards industry indebtedness.

“This statement serves as a reminder of the commission’s commitment to fostering a stable and compliant telecommunications ecosystem in Nigeria,” the NCC said.

