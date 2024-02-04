The former Governor of Yobe State, Bukar Abba Ibrahim, has died at the age of 75.

Mr Ibrahim, who governed Yobe from 1999 to 2007 before serving several terms in the Senate, passed away on 4th February while receiving treatment for a long-term illness in Saudi Arabia, where he will also be laid to rest.

The current Governor of Yobe State, Mala Buni, has expressed deep sorrow over the loss and has taken steps to ensure that the late senator is honoured with a ceremonial state burial.

In a statement by his spokesperson, Governor Buni spoke of the impact Mr Ibrahim had on the state and its people, describing his passing as a “huge loss.”

He called on the citizens of Yobe and friends of the state to offer prayers for the eternal repose of the senator’s soul.

“The late senator’s death is not only a loss to Yobe but to Nigeria as a whole, as he was a key figure in the country’s political landscape for many years. His tenure as governor and senator was marked by efforts to improve the lives of his constituents and to foster stability and growth in the region,” Mr Buni’s spokesperson, Mamman Mohamed, wrote

