The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has won all four state constituencies’ rerun election in Bauchi State.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Returning Officers for the election, announced the results on Sunday in the affected constituencies.

Ahmed Abdulkadir, the INEC Returning Officer for Madara Chinade Constituency, said that Ala Ahmed of the PDP won the election with 13,920 votes to defeat Dantali Ali of the All Progressives Congress (APC) who scored 9,710 votes.

In Bauchi Central, the INEC returning officer, Ismail Shehu, declared Jamilu Dahiru of the PDP as the winner with 1,857 votes, while Aliyu Abdullahi of the APC came second with 858 votes.

In the Ningi constituency, the INEC returning officer, Ahmed Abdulhamid, said that Abubakar Suleiman of the PDP scored 11,785 votes to defeat Khalid Ningi of the APC who polled 339 votes.

In the Zungur Galambi state constituency, the INEC returning officer, Adamu Samaila, declared Yusuf Ahmed of the PDP as a winner with 2,233 votes, while Ibrahim Yuguda of the APC came second with 1,928 votes.

PDP wins Yabo/Shagari Federal Constituency in Sokoto

Also, INEC declared the PDP Candidate, Umar Yusuf-Yabo, the winner of Saturday’s Yabo/Shagari Federal Constituency re-run election in Sokoto State.

The Chief Returning Officer, Abdullahi Bagudo, declared Yusuf-Yabo the winner after he polled the highest majority of the lawful votes.

Mr Bagudo said that the PDP candidate scored 27,041 votes to defeat his closest rival, Abubakar Dan-Bukari of APC, who polled 26,213 votes.

He also said that the winning candidate scored fewer votes, totalling 2,249, in the re-run election, compared to the APC candidate, Dan-Bukari, who scored 3,741 votes.

He further said that the rerun election was conducted in the 26 polling units of the constituency and the result added to the configured results of the 2023 National Assembly elections in the constituency.

The PDP candidate had led in the substantive election with a total of 24,792 votes against 22,472 votes scored by the APC candidate.

The 2023 result was added to the outcome of the rerun election results to determine the eventual winner.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that Mr Yusuf-Yabo was declared the winner by INEC in the 2023 National Assembly elections to represent the constituency.

However, his declaration by INEC was challenged by Mr Dan-Bukari of the APC at the tribunal and the Appeal Court ordered for a rerun in the 26 polling units.

PDP wins Mayobelwa constituency rerun in Adamawa

Musa Kallamu of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has won Saturday’s Mayobelwa 2 constituency rerun election for the Adamawa House of Assembly.

Mohammed Baba-Ardo, the INEC Returning Officer for the election said this on Sunday in Mayobelwa.

Mr Baba-Ardo said that Mr Kallamu scored 13,06 votes to beat Ibrahim Italiya of the All Progressives Congress APC who polled 874 votes.

He said Kallamu won in six out of the seven polling units where the rerun election was conducted.

He said the number of registered in the area was 5,024 out of which 2,252 voters were accredited. A total of 2,192 valid votes were recorded with six invalid votes and the total votes cast was 2,252.

The election followed the decision of the election petitions tribunal which ordered a rerun in seven polling units of the constituency.

APC wins Chawai/Kauru House of Assembly in Kaduna

Also, INEC declared Barnabas Haruna of the All Progressives Congress (APC) winner of the rerun election for Chawai/kauru State assembly in Kaduna State, held on Saturday.

The Returning Officer, Abdullahi Idris, who announced the result in Kauru on Sunday, said Mr Haruna polled 24,170 votes to defeat his closest rival, Yohanna Gandu of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who scored 23, 591 votes.

Mr Idris said that Labour Party’s Adamu Bala came third with 6,158 votes, while Adamu Maiwada of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) scored 4,443 to come fourth.

He said that a total of 61,193 voters were accredited out of the over 126,000 registered voters in the constituency.

The Returning Officer said that of the accredited voters, 59,358 cast their votes.

“Barnabas Haruna of the APC, having satisfied the requirement of the law by scoring the highest votes, is hereby declared the winner,” he said.

(NAN)

