The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is set to conduct nine bye-elections and 35 rerun elections across 26 states on Saturday.

In the bye-elections, a total of 74 candidates are contesting for a limited nine seats in the state and national assemblies.

While 13 candidates are contesting for the two seats in the Senate, 39 others are seeking to occupy the four vacant seats in the House of Representatives.

Also, 22 candidates are jostling for seats in the Borno, Kaduna and Benue Houses of Assembly.

The bye-elections resulted from the resignation or death of elected lawmakers and subsequent vacancies declared by the presiding officers of the National Assembly and the state houses of assemblies.

Meanwhile, the 35 rerun elections in some parts of 17 states were ordered by the election tribunals.

The bye-elections will produce senators to represent Ebonyi South Senatorial District and Yobe East Senatorial District in the National Assembly.

The senate seats were vacated by David Umahi and Ibrahim Gaidam, who resigned from the Senate following their inauguration as ministers of works and police affairs respectively on 21 August, 2023 by President Bola Tinubu.

Messrs Umahi and Gaidam are former governors of Ebonyi and Yobe State.

The elections will also produce members representing the following constituencies in the House of Representatives; Akoko North East/Akoko North West Federal Constituency in Ondo State; Jalingo/Yorro/Zing Federal Constituency, Taraba State; Surulere 1 Federal Constituency, Lagos State; and Yauri/Shanga/Ngaski Federal Constituency, Kebbi State.

The Surulere 1 Federal Constituency of Lagos State seat became vacant when its former occupant, Femi Gbajabiamila, resigned to take up appointment as chief of staff to President Bola Tinubu.

Mr Gbajabiamila was the speaker of the ninth House of Representatives but was reelected for the 10th House before his appointment.

The Akoko North West/North East Federal Constituency in Ondo State seat became vacant in the lower chamber following the appointment of Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo as Interior minister.

Similarly, the Yauri/Shanga/Ngaski Federal Constituency of Kebbi State seat became vacant following the exit of Tanko Sununu who was inaugurated as minister of state for education.

Both ministers are members of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Ismaila Galadanci who won election to represent Jalingo/Yorro/Zing Federal Constituency, Taraba State on the ticket of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) died in April 2023, two months before the inauguration of the 10th National Assembly.

State Assemblies

There are also vacancies in Chibok Constituency, Borno State House of Assembly; Chikun 1 Constituency, Kaduna State House of Assembly; and Guma (Guma I) Constituency, Benue State House of Assembly.

“In all the elections, we will fill vacancies in three Senatorial Districts, 17 Federal and 28 State Constituencies spread across 80 Local Government Areas, 575 Registration Areas/Wards and 8,934 Polling Units involving 4,904,627 registered voters, out of which 4,613,291 Permanent Voters’ Cards (PVCs) have been collected,” INEC Chairman Mahmood Yakubu said.

Security

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, has ordered the restriction of vehicular movement in constituencies where the elections will take place between 12 a.m. and 6 p.m.

Other security agencies have deployed their personnel to maintain law and order during the process.

