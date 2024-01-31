The Presidency has dismissed a statement by former Vice President Atiku Abubakar calling on President Bola Tinubu to step aside if he could not resolve the nation’s security challenges.

Atiku had in a statement posted on X said President Tinubu was fiddling while Nigeria was drowning in insecurity.

“Tinubu is playing fiddle while Nigeria is drowning in the ocean of insecurity. Imagine that the Commander-in-Chief is on a so-called private visit.

“At the same time, kidnappers kill a nursing mother and grandmother in Abuja for failing to pay N90m ransom and two monarchs in Ekiti, among other regular tragedies besetting Nigerians.

“If the shoes are too big for Emilokan, he should step aside. Nigeria does not need another Tourist-in-Chief.

“The country needs 24/7 leadership to confront the pervasive insecurity and collapsing economy,” Atiku said.

The former vice president’s statement comes few days after he asked President Tinubu to explain the $3.3 billion NNPCL repayment loan deal.

But the Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, described Atiku’s statement as “reckless,”

Mr Onanuga said the president is on top of the situation despite his current private visit to France.

“While in France, President Tinubu has been following developments at home and he is on top of the situation in the country. Today’s inauguration of the Tripartite Committee on National Minimum wage bore his imprimatur,” he said.

“He is in constant touch with his officials and security chiefs and has directed them to stamp out every form of criminality in the country.

“He has particularly ordered them to apprehend those criminals responsible for the murder of two monarchs in Ekiti State and the kidnapping of some pupils in the state,” he said.

Mr Onanuga said Atiku may still nursing hangover of his electoral defeat as he latches on any issue to attack President Tinubu.

He said if the former vice president was “really concerned about security issues and not playing cheap politics, he should have known that President Tinubu is on top of issues and working hard to restore peace to every part of our country.”

President Tinubu left Nigeria for France last Wednesday and would return in the first week of February.

There have been killings and kidnappings as well as other forms of criminal activities since the president travelled.

For instance, on Monday, two traditional rulers were murdered by suspected bandits in Ekiti State.

Read the full statement by Mr Onanuga:

STATE HOUSE PRESS RELEASE

President Tinubu on top of domestic situation:

RESPONSE TO ALHAJI ATIKU ABUBAKAR

Alhaji Atiku Abubakar’s statement accusing President Bola Ahmed Tinubu of fiddling amidst some security and economic challenges is to say the least, reckless.

Coming days after he made an equally reckless allegation against the President on the crude for loan deal for NNPC Limited, his latest statement fell short of what is expected from an elder statesman.

We like to believe that Alhaji Atiku is still not nursing hangover of his electoral defeat and now latches on any issue to attack President Tinubu.

President Tinubu did not travel without informing Nigerians of his whereabout. He announced a private visit to France and announced a return date.

While in France, President Tinubu has been following developments at home and he is on top of the situation in the country. Today’s inauguration of the Tripartite Committee on National Minimum wage bore his imprimatur .

He is in constant touch with his officials and security chiefs and has directed them to stamp out every form of criminality in the country.

He has particularly ordered them to apprehend those criminals responsible for the murder of two monarchs in Ekiti State and the kidnapping of some pupils in the state.

We are already seeing results with the arrest of over 139 kidnappers around Abuja, Kaduna and Benue States in the last one week. The police Special Intervention Squad (SIS) and DSS have also rescued 154 abducted persons in the last few days.

Just last week President Tinubu approved N50billion as Special Fund to address some of the lingering security challenges in North East where Alhaji Atiku hails from. To cope with the kidnapping challenges in the FCT, President Tinubu also approved funds for the acquisition of equipment to track criminals.

If Alhaji Atiku is really concerned about security issues and not playing cheap politics, he should have known that President Tinubu is on top of issues and working hard to restore peace to every part of our country.

Our security agencies are working very hard to bring the security situation under control. President Tinubu is giving them all the necessary support they need to win the battle against criminal elements and secure every inch of our country.

Bayo Onanuga

Special Adviser to the President on Information & Strategy

January 30, 2024

