The Senate on Tuesday summoned security chiefs to an interactive session over the rising cases of kidnapping, terrorism, banditry, armed robbery, killings and other criminal activities across the country.

The Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, announced the decision of the upper chamber during plenary.

The service chiefs summoned are the Chief of Defence Staff, Christopher Musa, Chief of Army Staff, Taoreed Lagbaja, Chief of Air Staff, Hassan Abubakar and Chief of Naval Staff, Emmanuel Ogalla.

Mr Akpabio directed the service chiefs to appear before senators next week to find a lasting solution to the rising case of insecurity in the country.

He said the Senate will thereafter discuss the outcome and resolutions of the meeting with President Bola Tinubu to ensure a lasting solution to the security challenges facing the country.

The senate president also directed lawmakers to observe a one-minute silence in honour of those who have been killed unjustly.

The upper chamber made the resolution to summon the security chiefs following a motion sponsored by the senators to the effect.

The motion was presented by the Senate Leader, Opeyemi Bamidele (APC, Ekiti Central) on behalf of his colleagues.

Second invitation

Meanwhile, this is not the first time the Senate under the leadership of Mr Akpabio will be summoning the security chiefs since they were appointed last year.

The Senate in its last sitting in December summoned the service chiefs after Diket Plang (APC, Plateau Central) moved a motion to call the attention of the lawmakers to the killings and destruction of properties when armed men invaded several communities in Bokkos and Barkin-Ladi Local Government Areas of Plateau State on Christmas Eve.

Since the summon, the service chiefs have not appeared before the lawmakers.

Motion

Mr Bamidele, while presenting the motion, expressed sadness over the rising case of insecurity across the country.

He mentioned the recent attack in Agatu and Logo Local Government Areas of Benue State which claimed the lives of many residents of the area and destroyed many properties.

The senate leader also listed cases of various kidnappings in the Federal Capital Territory where victims were killed even after the payment of ransom.

Mr Bamidele identified the recent killings of two traditional rulers and the abduction of primary school pupils in Ekiti State as part of the rising case of insecurity.

He therefore prayed for the senate to invoke its earlier resolutions to invite security chiefs for an interactive session to find a lasting solution to the issue of insecurity in the country.

“Senate further notes the recent killings in Agatu Local Government Area of Benue State, which led to the loss of lives, including security personnel and wanton destruction of properties as well as the brutal killings of eleven residents of Logo Local Government Area of Benue State.

“Senate equally notes the various kidnappings in the Federal Capital Territory where victims have been killed after collecting ransom.

“Senate is also aware of several cases of kidnappings all over the country where huge ransom had been paid and several of the victims still got killed.

“Senate is also aware that the recent killings of two traditional rulers in Ekiti State and the abduction of primary school pupils in Ekiti had further aggravated the level of insecurity in the country.

“Senate notes the unfortunate bomb explosion at Bodija in Ibadan Oyo State where no less than five lives were lost and several residential houses, schools, hotels, and religious centres were destroyed.

“The Senate equally notes the killing of several residents of Mangu, Bokkos, and Barkin Ladi communities in Plateau State.”

Responsibility

Mr Akpabio, while responding to the motion, said the lawmakers have the responsibility to collaborate with the executive to resolve the rising insecurity in the country.

“After the interactive session with the security chiefs, which we agreed that it should be next week, we would also fix a time to discuss the outcome with Mr President.

“We have a responsibility to collaborate with the executive and contribute our ideas to ensure that our constituents and ourselves, including our children, can sleep with their two eyes closed.

“Security is everybody’s business, and without security, we can not make progress.

“We are very determined to make laws and pass resolutions aimed at ensuring rapid progress of the country and the immediate improvement of the Nigerian economy.

“This will not be possible without a secured nation. We will take this up with Mr President after interaction with security chiefs,” the senate president said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

