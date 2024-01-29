The Lagos State People’s Democratic Party (PDP) chairperson, Philip Aivoji, who was kidnapped on Thursday, has been released.

Ogun State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) Omolola Odutola, who confirmed his release, said efforts of the Command paid off early on Monday morning as Mr Aivoji was freed by the gang of kidnappers.

Mrs Odutola revealed that the PDP chieftain has been reunited with his family while efforts are ongoing to track down the perpetrators of his kidnap.

The Lagos PDP chairperson was abducted, alongside some other party officials, by gunmen around Isara on the Lagos-Ibadan expressway.

They were on their way back from the party’s stakeholders’ zonal caucus meeting convened by the Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, in Ibadan.

Two persons lost their lives in the incident while nine others were later rescued.

It remains unclear whether the ransom purportedly demanded by the abductors for Mr Aivoji’s release was paid or not.

