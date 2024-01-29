A road accident near Lukoro in Edati, Niger State has claimed the lives of 13 people, including a newlywed bride, her five bridesmaids, her brother-in-law, and six others.

The tragedy, according to reports, occurred on Friday evening and was attributed to speeding and reckless overtaking.

The collision involved two vehicles, a Toyota Corolla car traveling from Mokwa to Bida and a commercial Nissan bus heading from Minna, the Niger State capital, to Ogbomoso in Oyo State.

The Niger State Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Tsukwan Kumar, said the crash claimed the lives of eight female adults, four male adults, and one male child.

He added that four female adults, one male adult, one male child, and one female child sustained critical injuries.

The injured victims were rushed to the Federal Medical Center (FMC) Bida for medical treatment, while the bodies of the deceased were handled accordingly.

Nine bodies of the victims were handed over to their relatives at the crash scene upon identification, and the remaining four were taken to General hospital Kutigi mortuary, Mr Kumar said.

