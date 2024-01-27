The Nigerian Army says its troops from 82 Division have discovered burnt corpses of police operatives in a camp belonging to suspected members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and its armed militant wing, Eastern Security Network (ESN).

Jonah Unuakhalu, the spokesperson of the 82 Division of the army, in a statement on Thursday, said the troops made the discovery when they raided the camp and other nearby IPOB/ESN camps.

Mr Unuakhalu, a lieutenant colonel, said the camps are located along Umulolo-Umukele-Amousu and Agbobu in Okigwe Local Government Area of Imo State, Nigeria’s South-east.

The army spokesperson said the troops destroyed the camps despite encountering several improvised explosive devices (IED) planted by the terrorists.

He said the troops consequently cordoned off the area and searched several buildings used by the terrorists during the operation which was conducted in collaboration with personnel of the Nigerian Navy, Nigeria Police Force, Nigerian Air Force and the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps.

“During the search, signs of terrorists’ activities, occultic and acts of cannibalism by the group were discovered. The troops also destroyed the IED-making factory of the terrorists.

“The troops recovered rank badges of two policemen that were kidnapped along Enugu-Port Harcourt road. Two suspects were arrested and also burnt policemen’s corpses were recovered for proper burial,” Mr Unuakhalu said.

Other items recovered, according to the army, include Biafra currencies, fake US Dollar bills, Biafra Liberation Army T-shirts, other Biafra insignia, military kit bags, cables used for IED detonation and axes.

Foiled kidnap attack

Mr Unuakhalu said, in a separate operation in Owerri, the Imo State capital, the troops foiled a kidnap attack by suspected IPOB/ESN terrorists.

The army spokesperson said the troops foiled the kidnap attack during their night patrol in the area.

“The troops engaged the criminals in a gun duel forcing them to abandon the victim. Troops recovered one AK-47 rifle and magazine, a G-3 rifle with mounted magazines and the vehicle used by terrorists,” he said.

The General Officer Commanding, 82 Division of the Nigerian Army, Hassan Taiwo-Dada, has appreciated the “incredible cooperation of other security agencies” for the successes achieved so far in the South-east, Mr Unuakhalu said.

Mr Taiwo-Dada, a major general, urged residents of the South-east to support security agencies by continually providing them with “timely, reliable and credible information” to fight insecurity in the region.

The army, according to the statement, will continue to protect the lives and property of the residents of the region within the ambit of the law.

Police operatives and officials of other security agencies have been the target of deadly attacks mainly in the South-east and South-south by gunmen said to be part of Biafra agitation in the two regions.

IPOB, a group leading the agitation for the creation of an independent state of Biafra from the South-east and some parts of the South-south, has been accused of being responsible for the deadly attacks in the two regions.

However, the group has repeatedly denied their involvement in the attacks.

