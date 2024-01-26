A private plane, with about 10 persons on board, on Friday, skidded off the runway at the airport in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

An aviation official at the Ibadan airport said the jet, with registration number N580KR, landed at about 11 a.m. at the Samuel Ladoke Akintola airport.

“The jet missed the runway, ending up in a nearby bush.

Firefighters and rescue officials from the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) were immediately deployed to the scene.

“But no death or casualty was recorded. It was just a minor incident. The jet skidded off the runway,” the source added.

The spokesperson for the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Carol Adekotujo, confirmed that the private jet from Abuja landed safely before overshooting the runway.

Recall that last November, the Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, escaped death when a plane he was on board crash-landed at the same airport.

