A private plane, with about 10 persons on board, on Friday, skidded off the runway at the airport in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.
An aviation official at the Ibadan airport said the jet, with registration number N580KR, landed at about 11 a.m. at the Samuel Ladoke Akintola airport.
“The jet missed the runway, ending up in a nearby bush.
Firefighters and rescue officials from the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) were immediately deployed to the scene.
“But no death or casualty was recorded. It was just a minor incident. The jet skidded off the runway,” the source added.
The spokesperson for the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Carol Adekotujo, confirmed that the private jet from Abuja landed safely before overshooting the runway.
READ ALSO: Retired general reveals shocking details of plane crash that killed Nigerias ex-army chief
Recall that last November, the Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, escaped death when a plane he was on board crash-landed at the same airport.
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.
For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.
By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.Donate
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999