A heavyweight clash between the 2013 and 2015 AFCON champions in Nigeria and Cote d’Ivoire will go down this evening at Stade Olympique Alassane Ouattara in Abidjan.

This Group A encounter promises fireworks, with both teams nursing ambitions of another continental title.

Cote d’Ivoire, buoyed by a dominant opening-day win, will look to capitalise on home advantage and the roaring support of their fans.

Nigeria, needing a win to avoid an early exit, will be determined to bounce back from their draw against Equatorial Guinea.

The absence of influential midfielder Yusuf is a blow, but despite the injury absence, the Eagles have promised they will soar past the Elephants in Thursday’s clash.

Stay with PREMIUM TIMES for Live Updates as the drama unfolds at Stade Olympique Alassane Ouattara!

Kickoff is 6 p.m.

LIVE

