The nine former commissioners who resigned from Governor Siminalayi Fubara’s cabinet were on Wednesday reconfirmed by the Rivers House of Assembly.

The commissioners had resigned to spite Mr Fubara in the heat of the power tussle between the governor and his predecessor, Nyesom Wike, who is now the minister of the Federal Capital Territory.

Their resignation was also to show their loyalty to Mr Wike who wants to control the politics and governance in the oil-rich state, having helped Mr Fubara to become the governor against all the odds.

A controversial peace deal brokered by President Bola Tinubu between Governor Fubara and Mr Wike had paved the way for the commissioners to be reinstated.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports the former commissioners were requested to take a bow and leave, exempting them from the rigours usually associated with such screening and reconfirmation.

The confirmation was done during plenary held at the temporary chambers of the assembly residential quarters in Port Harcourt.

Those that the house reconfirmed include Zacchaeus Adangor, Jacobson Mbina, Gift Worlu, Inime Chinwenwo-Aguma, and Chukwuemeka Woke.

Others are Chinedu Mmom, George-Kelly Alabo, Isaac Kamalu and Austin Chioma.

Fubara’s letter to the assembly

Before the confirmation, the Speaker, Martin Amaewhule (Obio Akpor 1), read a letter dated 11 December 2013 from Governor Fubara which requested the screening and confirmation of the nine nominees.

Responding to the letter, the House Majority Leader, Major Jack (Akuku-Turu 1), moved a motion permitting the nominees to take a bow and leave since they had been previously screened for the same purpose.

The motion was supported by the Deputy Speaker, Dumle Maol (Gokana), and also unanimously supported by all the 22 legislators present at the plenary.

Apart from the formal introductions, the nominees were simply asked to take a bow and leave.

The commissioners would make history in Nigeria as the first set of officials to voluntarily resign their appointment to spite a governor, and then force their way back into the same cabinet.

Before now, the power tussle between Governor Fubara and Mr Wike had split the assembly into two factions, with four of the lawmakers expressing loyalty to the governor, and the others to the minister.

About 26 lawmakers who are pro-Wike had their seats declared vacant when they defected from the PDP to the APC just so they could perfect their impeachment plot against Mr Fubara – that was when the four lawmakers loyal to the governor were empowered by a court ruling to take control of the house.

The pro-Wike lawmakers, although still in the APC, got their seats back based on the Abuja peace deal in exchange for them withdrawing the impeachment notice against the governor.

