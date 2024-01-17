Super Eagles midfielder Alhassan Yusuf has been officially ruled out of Thursday’s crucial AFCON 2023 clash between Nigeria and hosts Cote d’Ivoire.

The Royal Antwerp star had a decent debut for the Super Eagles during last Sunday’s 1-1 draw against Equatorial Guinea, but he could not complete the game and had to be replaced by Joe Aribo.

Speaking on Wednesday at the pre-match press conference ahead of the game against Cote d’Ivoire, Coach Jose Peserio confirmed Alhassan Yusuf was out, but he debunked reports suggesting the player may not feature for the remainder of the games at AFCON 2023.

“Yusuf is out but he may be back for our last group game,” Peseiro told journalists in Abidjan.

Yusuf, who was a late replacement for Leicester City’s Wilfred Ndidi has emerged as a worthy addition to the Nigeria national team.

Yusuf reflected on his bittersweet Super Eagles debut on Sunday.

He said: “I think I am happy with my performance but disappointed we didn’t win, I think we created a lot of chances but hopefully the goals will come in our next game.”

On his injury, he said, “I suffered a cramp, but I will see how it goes.”

With the Royal Antwerp star now ruled out of the game against the Elephants, he will hope to stage a return for the last group game against Guinea-Bissau on Monday.

