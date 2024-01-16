Former President Muhammadu Buhari says his administration was transparent and accountable, noting that nothing was done under the veil of secrecy.

Mr Buhari stated this in Abuja on Tuesday at the public presentation of two books on his administration.

The books are titled, “Reflections of a Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, 2015 – 2023, written by Femi Adesina, his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity and “Muhammadu Buhari: The Nigerian Legacy (2015 – 2023), edited by Udu Yakubu.

Mr Buhari was in power as democratically elected president on the ticket of the APC between 2015 and 2023.

He handed over to President Bola Tinubu on 29 May after completing his second term.

The former president said his government kept records of its stewardship because its members knew that they would always be required to account for the trust entrusted to them.

“But the fact in our favour is that nothing was done under the veil of secrecy. We were as transparent and accountable as possible, being aware of the fact that posterity was the ultimate judge.

“We kept records of our stewardship, knowing that we would always be required to account for the trust entrusted to us. This event today is part of accounting for our two terms in office, and I thank those who have laboured day and night, to ensure that this history is recorded for now and

the future,” he said.

The former president spoke some days after one of his former ministers, Sadiya Umar-Farouq, was invited by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over the management of the National Social Investment Programmes (NSIP).

Mrs Farouq was the minister of Humanitarian Affairs, disaster management and social development.

Mr Buhari reiterated his support for President Tinubu in the quest to have a better country.

“Government is a continuum. It is like a relay race. You run your course, and hand over the baton to the next person. This we have done, and the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu administration has my support and

confidence, in the quest for us to have a country of our dreams, where there is emancipation for our teeming population,” he said.

Mr Buhari said he remains committed to the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the leadership of his successor, Bola Tinubu.

He also said he has abiding faith in the strength, unity and future of Nigeria.

“I remain committed to our great party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), and the leadership of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu. I have abiding faith in the strength, unity and future of Nigeria,” he said.

The former president said the books were worthy to temporarily bring him out of resting in his native Daura, Katsina State, back to Abuja.

Read former President Buhari’s full speech

ADDRESS BY HIS EXCELLENCY MUHAMMADU BUHARI IN THE BOOK

LAUNCH AND THE NIGERIAN LEGACY (2015-2023) PUBLIC PRESENTATION CEREMONY, ON 16TH JANUARY, 2024, AT

CONGRESS HALL, TRANSCORP HILTON HOTEL, FEDERAL CAPITAL TERRITORY, ABUJA

Protocols:

It gives me great pleasure to be in Abuja, seat of the Federal Government, in my first official outing since handing over power on May 29, 2023.

2. I am delighted to be in our Federal Capital Territory, a place that served as home to me between 2015 and 2023 when fate thrust it upon me to be the President of our beloved country.

3. Let me thank the President, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu for finding time to attend this launching. Our relationship has always been correct and cordial.

4. Let me also take this opportunity to thank all those who took trouble, sometimes undertaking arduous journeys to visit me in Daura. I thank you all.

5. The two publications launched today; Working with Buhari: Reflections of a Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, 2015 – 2023, written by Femi Adesina, who served as my Media Adviser for eight years,

and a volume of five books, Muhammadu Buhari: The Nigerian Legacy (2015 – 2023), edited by Dr. Udu Yakubu, are worthy to temporarily bring me out of resting in my native Daura, back to the city.

6. These books presented today once again exemplify the sanctity of records, and the role they play in documenting facts and figures, achievements and milestones, either in our personal lives, or in the life of a nation.

7. I told Adesina when he visited me in Daura with an advance copy of his book, he has done the nation a favour in writing it, as he has provided a one-stop shop on our stewardship to the country. The same has also been done by Dr. Udu Yakubu and his colleagues.

8. Without documentation, revisionism wins. Human beings often have short memories, and unless events are recorded in cold print, some people would come and attempt to either distort, or even obliterate recent history.

9. But the fact in our favour is that nothing was done under the veil of secrecy. We were as transparent and accountable as possible, being aware of the fact that posterity was the ultimate judge.

10. We kept records of our stewardship, knowing that we would always be required to account for the trust entrusted to us. This event today is part of accounting for our two terms in office, and I thank those who have laboured day and night, to ensure that this history is recorded for now and

the future.

11. Government is a continuum. It is like a relay race. You run your course, and hand over the baton to the next person. This we have done, and the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu administration has my support and

confidence, in the quest for us to have a country of our dreams, where there is emancipation for our teeming population.

12. With the cumulative achievements of government after government, I believe we will get there in no distant time.

13. In our journey to the desired destination, there will be hard decisions taken, and the people would bear some costs. We can only seek their understanding, and state that there was no intention to deliberately inflict

pain and anguish on anyone.

14. This is why I apologized to such people at the end of our time in office. Sacrifices are still being made now, and will continue to be part of our national life and development. Governments will continually seek the understanding and support of the people they lead, for our ultimate good

and goal.

15. Let revisionists not rejoice that they have the ultimate say in the bid to distort history. Facts and records will ultimately prove them wrong. When some people engage in deliberate falsehood and distortion of facts that pertain to our tenure in office, I take solace in the fact that records are there, and will remain inviolable.

16. My Special thanks goes to the Chairman of the occasion, General Yakubu Gowon, GCFR, for always being there for us. The General, Sir, I am most appreciative.

17. Special thanks also goes to the co-Chairman of the Occasion, General I.B.M. Haruna, OFR, for his unflinching support and encouragement.

18. My appreciation also goes to the book launcher, Alhaji Muhammed Indimi, OFR, for his continuous support.

19. I am truly honoured and overwhelmed by those of you that have created time to be with us here today and I cannot thank you enough.

20. I remain committed to our great party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), and the leadership of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu. I have abiding faith in the strength, unity and future of Nigeria.

21. God bless the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

I thank you for listening.

