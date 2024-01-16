President Bola Tinubu, on Tuesday, said his predecessor, Muhammadu Buhari, has not called him to interfere in the running of his administration since he (Buhari) left office on 29 May, 2023.

President Tinubu also said the former president has not nominated anybody for an appointment into his government.

He stated this at the public presentation of two books on his administration.

The books are titled, “Reflections of a Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, 2015 – 2023, written by Femi Adesina, who his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity and “Muhammadu Buhari: The Nigerian Legacy (2015 – 2023), edited by Udu Yakubu.

President Tinubu said Mr Buhari has kept the promise he repeatedly made that he would be far away in his hometown, Daura, and would not intrude in the running of the affairs of the country.

The president said Mr Buhari left many battles and a bunch of tasks for him for continuity, adding that he “inherited the asset and liability of his predecessor.”

President Tinubu praised Mr Buhari for his dedication and display of uncommon zeal while presiding over the country.

“You serve our country with dedication and uncommon zeal. I was talking to somebody last night that I will be at this book launch and he said oh, I remember you sold to us Buhari. And I said, stop where you are, I’m not talking to you about a disclaimer. I’m talking to you about a programme that I really appreciated and will continue to appreciate,” he said.

He also commended Mr Adesina for writing the book, saying “The author of the book, they might have done their best. But what Nigeria will gain from the book is what history must do and that history is in the book. And I’m glad history has been reproduced, reintroduced and it is part of the curriculum in various schools and it will be emphasised. I promise you.”

Among those at the event were former Head of State, Yakubu Gowon and former Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo.

Read President Tinubu’s full speech.

Welcome to Abuja. Since you passed the baton off to me, I’ve seen many of your jokes and I’ve realised it’s not just a walk in the park.

Distinguished Ladies and Gentlemen, It’s just a very, very beautiful day.

When you left the office, you left many battles and a bunch of tasks for me for continuity. And I told people I inherited the asset and liability of my predecessor no matter what you say.

We always joke sometimes, and you say you can never please Nigerians but yours is to focus, work hard and satisfy your conscience. You have done that. It is reflected.

You serve our country with dedication and uncommon zeal. I was talking to somebody last night that I will be at this book launch and he said oh, I remember you sold to us Buhari. And I said, stop where you are, I’m not talking to you about a disclaimer. I’m talking to you about a programme that I really appreciated and will continue to appreciate.

Being here face to face with you is a great documentation of history, candor, integrity and character.

The author of the book, they might have done their best. But what Nigeria will gain from the book is what history must do and that history is in the book. And I’m glad history has been reproduced, reintroduced and it is part of the curriculum in various schools and it will be emphasised. I promise you.

You assumed office at a very difficult time in our nation’s life. The economy was going into recession. Boko Haram had taken over so many local governments and some parts of our country. It is easy to forget that the United Nations building was attacked here in Abuja.

It’s easy to forget the role of armed forces. But if the book is carefully read and taught in terms of substance in our various schools, the job of securing every inch of our nation may not be completed, but you did a wonderful job. And we will not rest, I promise you, until every agent of darkness is completely eliminated. It is a sovereign country.

I’m glad to listen to making a commitment to my administration for support and as real politician and democratic that you are, you are still dedicated and committed to our party the largest party in Africa.

Well, I’ve emulated you, one of those things is non interference, being a democrat, responsibility for nation building. Staying on course, I am determined to do just that because I campaigned for this job. And you told me in our discussions it’s not easy. But I went out there dancing for it, making promises, doing Kokomo, doing all collabos, making musics, so I cannot complain. We will be there.

In addition to going through the Niger bridge and other places, many would not realise the interconnectivity necessary for economic growth in our rail project, in our port project, how vital it is to the economic growth of this nation. A silent worker, a man who is a very very organised and disciplined individual. President Muhammadu Buhari thank you.

To many of you, I thank you for coming to this event. It is been a wonderful time for our nation. Very wonderful indeed! We are facing the roller coaster. Same battle too. We removed subsidy, we stopped those people fleecing Nigerians. Yes. I know they will complain. It is same thing all over. The lesson is learned from you. But the milk of kindness for a nation’s development and prosperity is not fermented from you, it is learnt.

How much I cherish the editions of these book is by promoting it as a subject matter in the history classrooms of our universities and secondary schools. Then according to you a civic subject matter of our nation. I wish you a very successful retirement life but not tired like a prosperous one. I know you won’t take a penny from the book launch proceeds but continue to be part of the pillar for our future development.

Thank you

