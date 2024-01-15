The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), on Monday, confirmed that three people were burnt beyond recognition in Anambra State when their vehicle went into flames along Ezinano-Nkwo on Agulu Road in Anaocha Local Government Area.

The Sector Commander, FRSC in Anambra, Adeoye Irelewuyi, told reporters that the incident which was caused by speeding and wrongful overtaking occurred on Sunday night.

“Seven persons, four male and three female, were involved; three were killed while two were injured. The bodies of the deceased were taken to a nearby mortuary in the area,” he said.

While condoling with the families of the dead, the sector commander cautioned motorists against exceeding speed limits and wrongful overtaking.

One of the injured passengers receiving treatment at the hospital told journalists that the 14-seater Mitsubishi 300 bus was heading to Ekwulọbịa from Amawbia.

He said the deceased were the driver and two passengers (a male and a female).

“Soon after we took off from Amawbia, one of the passengers cautioned the driver against speeding, but he did not listen.

“While trying to avoid a pothole, the driver lost control, and the bus veered off the road, somersaulted and burst into flames after hitting the fence of a building by the roadside.

“I managed to escape with other passengers, but we could not succeed in assisting the three victims who were already engulfed by the raging flames,” the injured passenger said in tears.

(NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

