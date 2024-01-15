Nigeria’s anti-graft agency, the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB), has invited the Minister of Interior Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo over the award of a N438 million contract to a company linked to him by the suspended Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Betta Edu.

A leaked memo had shown that the firm traced to Mr Tunji-Ojo received N438 million as payment for ‘consultancy fees’ from the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation.

But the interior minister denies any involvement in the contract, insisting that he was no longer involved in the running of the company after resigning as its director in 2019.

Despite the denial, the CBB in an invitation dated 10 January but seen on Monday has asked Mr Tunji-Ojo to appear before it on Tuesday, 16 January, for interrogation over the contract scandal.

The invitation letter was signed by Gwimi S.P, who heads CCB’s department of intelligence, investigation and monitoring.

“The Minister is invited to appear before the Bureau on Tuesday 16 January 2024 at CCB Headquarters located at the Federal Secretariat Complex, Abuja,” a statement signed by Kato Veronica, head of CCB’s Press and Public Relations, said.

The bureau said its investigation is part of its statutory mandate as stipulated in the Nigerian constitution.

“The Code of Conduct Bureau has commenced an investigation into the alleged breach of the Code of Conduct for Public Officers by the Hon. Minister of Interior Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo,” the statement added.

The statement further said, “a company named New Planet Projects, allegedly belonging to the Minister (Mr Tunji-Ojo) benefitted from alleged contract scam from Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs.”

Last week, President Bola Tinubu summoned the interior minister in respect of the allegation.

The EFCC had interrogated Ms Edu concerning the approval she gave for the payment of about N585 million of the ministry’s funds into the private account of a civil servant.

Read CCB’s full statement below.

CCB INVESTIGATES INTERIOR MINISTER

The Code of Conduct Bureau has commenced an investigation into the alleged breach of the Code of Conduct for Public Officers by the Hon. Minister of Interior Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo.

The Minister is invited to appear before the Bureau on Tuesday 16th January 2024 at CCB Headquarters located at the Federal Secretariat Complex, Abuja.

The Bureau’s invitation is hinged on its mandate and powers as enshrined in the Third Schedule, Part 1, 3 (e) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended.

It can be recalled that the minister has been in the news recently for an alleged breach of the Code of Conduct for Public Officers, particularly, a conflict of interest in the execution of a contract awarded to a company belonging to the Minister by the suspended Minister of Humanitarian Affairs.

A company named New Planet Projects, allegedly belonging to the Minister benefitted from an alleged contract scam from the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs.

Kato Veronica

Head (Press and Public Relations)

